Georgian President expresses solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's large-scale missile attack

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
Stock photo: Zourabichvili on X (Twitter)
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities on 2 January.

Source: Zourabichvili on Twitter (X)

Quote: "As we usher in the new year, Russia commences 2024 with persistent, unjustified assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with Ukraine, and Georgia stands in solidarity during what should be a festive season."

Background:

