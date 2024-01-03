Georgian President expresses solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's large-scale missile attack

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities on 2 January.

Source: Zourabichvili on Twitter (X)

Quote: "As we usher in the new year, Russia commences 2024 with persistent, unjustified assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with Ukraine, and Georgia stands in solidarity during what should be a festive season."

Background:

On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types, 72 of which were destroyed.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that the latest large-scale attack on Ukraine shows that Moscow is not interested in any peace talks.

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes.

