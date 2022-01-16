Georgians get out to enjoy a rare snowfall
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported live from northern Georgia on Jan. 16, where some people took full advantage of an unusual snow-filled day.
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
The massive eruption under the Pacific ocean was just 40 miles away from Tonga. Footage on social media shows people fleeing the waves.
Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old. News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A […]
Bill Belichick had a very simple reasoning for the Patriots' embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann
"There's nobody that can see the end of this crowd," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally. "That's not somebody that lost an election."
With all precincts reporting, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Jason Mariner by a 78.7% to 19.6% margin — a massive 59.1 percentage-point victory.
The FBI is being slammed for saying the Congregation Beth Israel hostage taker’s demands were “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”
After peeking through John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler’s social media, the term “enchanting” doesn’t even begin to describe the artist and her work. On Jan 11, Tendler posted a truly alluring photo of herself in a 1960s-esque snapshot, flowing about her long, dyed hair. She captioned the topless photo with a Jenny Lewis lyric […]
Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer stand in the way of keeping the names of 8 'John Does' sealed in the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, her attorney said.
Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all. Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem. The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out [more]
Darius Slay posted a tweet that's drawing attention from current and former Patriots.
Andrew Wiggins' daughter was able to spot her dad on the Chase Center videoboard before he was even introduced.
The Australian Open can get along perfectly well without Novak Djokovic, said the 20-time major champion Rafael Nadal, on a day when the world’s leading players bemoaned the distractions caused by Djokovic’s immigration battle.
Jerome Boger's officiating crew won't suit up again this postseason.
Severe weather ahead of a cold front caused damage and prompted tornado warnings in parts of Lee and Collier counties Sunday morning.
Big moment: You’re finally ready to spruce up your house and get it ready to sell. (After all, it’s a seller’s market right now.) But which home...
We’re only a little over two weeks into 2022 and Jessica Alba already added two new members to the family! On Jan 14, Alba posted a series of photos featuring two new members of the family: two jaw-droppingly adorable puppies! She posted the photos with the caption, “& all the sudden – I became a […]
Novak Djokovic has lost his appeal against deportation in Australia after a court on Sunday threw out his application to stay.
Camille Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019.