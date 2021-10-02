Georgians vote in local election after arrest of ex-president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Georgians vote in local elections on Saturday that could escalate a political standoff between the ruling party and the opposition a day after the arrest of ex-president and opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2013 and was sentenced to prison in absentia in 2018, was arrested https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/georgian-ex-leader-says-he-is-back-home-despite-jail-threat-authorities-deny-2021-10-01 on Friday after he returned to Georgia and called on his supporters to vote for the opposition and stage a post-election street protest.

Georgia's authorities had warned he would be arrested if he returned. President Salome Zourabichvili said after his arrest that she would not pardon Saakashvili, and accused him of deliberately trying to destabilise the country.

Saakashvili's lawyer denounced his arrest on Friday as a "political detention". In a letter published on Saturday by his lawyer and on his Twitter page, Saakashvili, 53, reiterated his appeal to his supporters to cast their votes and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "fabricated, false verdicts" were behind his arrest.

Saakashvili and Putin have a long history of feuding.

The animosity peaked in 2008 when Russian peacekeeping troops got involved a brief war in a breakaway region of Georgia, where Saakashvili was in power. Putin was Russian prime minister at the time and endorsed the military actions.

The Kremlin said on Friday that the issue of Saakashvili was outside the sphere of its responsibility.

The elections in the country of around 3.9 million, which include a vote for the mayor of the capital Tbilisi, have taken on significance amid a months-long political crisis that erupted after last year's parliamentary election, which prompted the opposition to boycott the chamber.

The head of the main opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM) that Saakashvili founded, was arrested in February but released in May amid a push by the European Union to broker a deal to ease the standoff between the government and the party.

That deal collapsed over the summer when the ruling Georgian Dream party withdrew.

The deal had said that Georgian Dream would need to call snap parliamentary elections if it failed to garner 43% of the vote at Saturday's local elections.

A recent opinion poll showed popular support for Georgian Dream at 36%, below that threshold.

Though the deal has now unravelled, political analysts said the vote could trigger protests if the ruling party fails to reach the threshold outlined in the deal and declines to call snap parliamentary elections.

"If Georgian Dream doesn't get what it got in the previous parliamentary elections, which was 48.22%, we might have some turmoil again, probably another wave of political crisis," said Soso Dzamukashvili, junior researcher at Emerging Europe.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Tom BalmforthAdditional reporting by Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Sandra Maler and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer Escalates Pressure on Debt Limit, Plans Vote Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer ratcheted up pressure on Republicans in their feud over raising the national debt limit, announcing Thursday he will seek a vote “as early as next week” on House-passed legislation suspending the legal ceiling.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World

  • US marine who says he was pictured evacuating baby from Kabul under investigation for speaking at Trump rally

    Lance Cpl Hunter Clark introduced himself to a crowd of Trump supporters in Georgia as ‘the guy that pulled the baby over the wall’ in Afghanistan

  • How Queen Elizabeth's Sunday Lunches with Prince William Molded Him as a Future King

    Royal historian Robert Lacey writes exclusively in this week's PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth also modeled herself after her grandmother, Queen Mary

  • Nancy Pelosi Brought a Teddy Bear to a Knife Fight

    “One party is pro-fascism and the other party wants to give electric cars,” says Molly Jong-Fast—and you can guess which party is winning.J.D. Durkin, the chief Washington correspondent for the business news network Cheddar, joins the latest episode of The New Abnormal to talk about how “not even Democratic leadership is on the same page” as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” is slipping away as Nancy Pelosi brought a stuffed animal to a messaging knife fight with the GOP ahead of the midterm

  • French cop who evaded capture leaves suicide note confessing he was serial killer and child rapist

    Former gendarme said he was ‘great criminal’ decades ago

  • French policeman identified as serial killer after 35-year hunt

    A 35-year hunt for a serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has come to an end after a former police officer left a suicide note confessing to be "the pockmarked killer".

  • Black family says police told them they can’t act on neighbor blasting racial slurs

    Activity is ‘not criminally actionable’, Virginia officers say, as family reports neighbor plays slurs and monkey noises ‘He can’t be wrong in the eyes of the law. He doesn’t care about the morals,’ said Jannique Martinez of her neighbor. Photograph: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61 A Black family from Virginia who say their neighbor has been playing recordings of racial slurs and monkey noises since their arrival received no recourse after police deemed their neighbors’ actions “not criminally

  • Explainer: How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

    Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama – these are all former winners of the Nobel Peace Prize. The 2021 winner will be awarded in Oslo on October 8th. Here’s a look at how the award works.The prize should go to the person: "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses."That's according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel who was the inventor of dynamite and founded the awards.Bjoern Vangen is a librarian at the Norwegian Nobel Institute."On a general basis, the Peace Prize is given out not for people being angels or saints, but for people making an effort to make a better world. A better organized world and a world with less war and more peaceful coexistence between the peoples." Thousands of people can propose names: - members of governments and parliaments- current heads of state- university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy- and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.This year there are 329 nominees, although the full list will be kept locked away in a vault for 50 years.Five people form the Norwegian Nobel Committee are appointed by the Norwegian parliament. Members are often retired politicians, but not always. The current committee is led by a lawyer and includes one academic.Nominations close on Jan. 31.The committee establishes a shortlist and meets roughly once a month to discuss the nominations, usually making a decision at the beginning of October. What does a laureate get?A medal, a diploma, ten million Swedish crowns which is about $1.1 million - and immediate global attention.Who's on this year's list? Norwegian lawmakers surveyed by Reuters have included: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, jailed Russian activist Alexei Navalny, and the World Health Organization on their lists.The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced just three weeks before world leaders gather for the COP26 climate summit.Henrik Urdal is the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo. "There are a few other candidates this year that I think the committee would consider. One of the most important questions these days is of course climate change with the IPCC (The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) just launching their Sixth Assessment Report that is demonstrating that this is the major global threat that we're facing and I think some individuals or some organisations working for climate change action would be strong candidates."

  • A former French police officer unmasked himself as a notorious 1980s serial killer in his suicide note, reports say

    Police said DNA of the former officer, identified as François V, matched samples taken from the serial killer's crime scenes, reports said.

  • ‘Kraken Queen’ Sidney Powell Is Now on Trump’s ‘No-Go List’

    Tom Williams/GettyBeing Sidney Powell is harder than it used to be.Once, she was a key player in Donald Trump’s inner circle. These days, she might have trouble just getting in the front door.The “Kraken” queen long ago removed herself from acceptability among the more respectable GOP circles with a constant stream of bizarre election conspiracy theories. But knowledgeable sources tell The Daily Beast that the places she’s unwelcome now include Trump properties, where advisers look to keep the f

  • Majority of Trump voters believe it's 'time to split the country' in two, new poll finds

    The survey also shows that both Democratic and Republican voters are worried about the effects of the other party's policies on them or someone close to them.

  • Maricopa 2020 auditors 'made up' numbers, election analysts say

    A trio of election analysts claimed they found faulty numbers in the Arizona Senate-hired contractors' hand recount of ballots cast in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • Corey Lewandowski Finally Went Too Far—He Messed With the Money

    Alex WongLike bad breath, Corey Lewandowski keeps coming back, but he might have finally worn out his welcome in Trumpworld for good.According to allegations reported in Politico, the wife of a Republican donor claimed that Lewandowski “repeatedly touched her, including on her leg and buttocks, and spoke to her in sexually graphic terms” and “stalked” her throughout the evening. Oh yeah, he also “allegedly remarked on the size of his genitalia, described his sexual performance and showed [her] h

  • Kristi Noem jettisons Corey Lewandowski amid sexual misconduct allegations

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with top political adviser Corey Lewandowski, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, amid disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • MyPillow CEO alleged vote fraud. Idaho elections office investigated. This is the result

    Recent allegations caused Idaho’s Secretary of State office to recount results in two counties, with a third to come.

  • Arizona’s recount didn’t find more Trump votes. But Republicans got what they wanted

    The sham audit actually increased Biden’s vote. But Arizona Republicans’ goal was never to overturn the last election – it was to lay the groundwork for overturning the next one Contractors hired by the Republican-controlled Arizona senate examined votes in May. Photograph: Matt York/AP “Humiliation.” “Embarrassment.” “Trump a Bigger Loser than First Thought.” Last week, the Arizona Republicans’ sham election “audit” ended with a whimper rather than a bang. Launched in April to help Donald Trump

  • Ex-Trump aide says Jared Kushner had 'absolutely no shame' exerting his power in the White House

    Much of what Kushner did in the White House was "completely irresponsible and against protocol," Grisham wrote in her tell-all memoir.

  • What happened to 'Honest Joe'? President Joe Biden's promises are turning into lies.

    Biden only looked honest next to Trump. We are finding out every day the consequences of judging someone by who they aren’t rather than who they are.

  • Rand Paul tells HHS secretary he's 'ignoring science,' asks if he has a 'science degree'

    Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?

  • Alan Dershowitz and a 'Stop the Steal' attorney are bringing a lawsuit against Dominion for sending cease and desist letters

    Despite never being sued by Dominion, the group of election challengers alleges they suffered damages from the company's cease and desist letters.