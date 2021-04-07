What Georgia's new election law really does — 9 facts

What Georgia's new election law really does — 9 facts
Adam Brewster
·11 min read

Georgia's 98-page election law, passed by a GOP-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp at the end of March, has stirred a nationwide debate over voting rights in the wake of the 2020 election

Democrats and voting rights groups were outraged by voter ID provisions and changes to mail voting that they believe will make more difficult for some minorities and poorer voters to cast a ballot. Within days, major corporations, including Georgia-based Coca-Cola and Delta, along with CBS News' parent company ViacomCBS, spoke out against the bill, and Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia a day after President Biden threw his support behind the idea. 

In writing the bill, Georgia lawmakers debated several high-profile changes to voting laws, including banning Sunday voting, a tradition for Black voters following church services, and getting rid of no-excuse absentee voting, a measure passed by Republicans in 2005, neither of which made it into the new law. 

The effect of the new law on Georgia's 7.4 million voters will be mixed: it contains new restrictions on absentee voting, while at the same time expanding early voting opportunities. The law also formalizes provisions that were put in place to accommodate voters during the coronavirus pandemic and changes the composition of the state election board, which is charged with conducting all of Georgia's elections.

The law does make significant changes to the way the state will run elections moving forward. It expands early voting access for some Georgia voters, adds an ID requirement for absentee voting, codifies the use of drop boxes with strict rules on how they can be used and sets new rules for state and local election officials.

Here are 9 facts about the new Georgia voting law:

1. Early voting expands in most Georgia counties

Nearly 2.7 million Georgians voted early during the 2020 general election and the new law will offer more opportunities for early voting in most of Georgia's counties. There will be at least 17 days of early voting, starting on the Monday that is 22 days before Election Day until the Friday before an election. 

The bill requires counties to have at least two Saturdays of early voting, with the option of offering voting on Sundays as well. Previously, Georgia required only one Saturday of early voting. Many of the larger counties, where most Georgia voters live, already offered early voting on two Saturdays, but the new law will expand access to early voting in many of the smaller, more rural counties. Counties must operate early voting from at least 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., but can offer it from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. if they choose to offer expanded hours.  

2. ID is now required not just for in-person voting, but also for mail-in voting 

Previously in Georgia, a form of identification was required for voting in person but not for voting absentee by mail. The new law requires those requesting and returning ballots by mail to also submit a driver's license number or state ID number. If the voter does not have one, he or she can submit a photocopy of a different form of identification. The county registrar's offices or the Georgia Department of Driver Services can issue free state ID cards. When a voter returns an absentee ballot, he or she can also provide the last four digits of their Social Security number in place of an ID number.

This provision replaces a signature requirement for verifying a person's identification, and it's opposed by voting rights groups who point to some studies that show that voter ID requirements tend to disproportionately affect voters of color. At the same time, incomplete or mismatched signatures have often caused ballots to be rejected. In the June 2020 primary, about 3,200 of 1.1 million mail ballots were rejected for signature issues, according to a CBS News analysis last year. As a result, the ID requirement could help election officials process ballots more efficiently. 

3. Absentee voting: New rules regulate drop boxes and shorten time frame for requesting and returning mail ballots 

While no-excuse absentee voting has been in place in Georgia since 2005, the state didn't authorize the use of secure drop boxes as a way to return ballots until the 2020 election, as a response to the pandemic. The new law mandates at least one drop box per county, but restricts where they may be placed and when they may be accessed. 

They must be located inside the clerk's office or inside a voting location and are only going to be accessible during early voting hours, and then closed when the early voting period ends. This is a departure from the 2020 elections, when drop boxes were available 24-7. And there can only be one drop box for every 100,000 voters in a county. 

The timeline for requesting and returning ballots has also shortened under the new law. Previously, voters could request a ballot 180 days out from an election. Now they can request them 78 days before an election. Ballot applications must be received by the clerk no later than 11 days prior to the election — earlier than the previous deadline. 

State government officials will not be able to send unsolicited ballot request forms to voters. Only voters who request absentee ballots will receive them. Third parties can still send out ballot request forms, but the front of those forms must be marked: "This is NOT an official government publication and was NOT provided to you by any governmental entity and this is NOT a ballot."

4. Food and drink distribution to voters in line by non-poll workers is banned, but "self-service" water stands are allowed

One of the most contentious provisions is Georgia's ban on giving voters food or water while they're in line at the polls. During the primary last June, precincts around the state were plagued by hours-long lines, and voting rights groups were quick to point out that the late spring and summer heat make the ban on distributing food and water especially onerous. Volunteers and third-party groups regularly hand out water on hot days or hot drinks on cold days to voters standing in line.  

Georgia had already outlawed campaigns or other groups from distributing or displaying any campaign material within 150 feet of a polling place or within 25 feet of any voters standing in line for a polling site, and the new law now bans  giving voters any gifts, "including but not limited to, food and drink." 

Gabriel Sterling, one of the top officials at the Georgia secretary of state's office, told CBS affiliate WMAZ that the ban is meant to prevent groups from using food and water to campaign within the restricted areas. The law provides an exception to allow poll workers to set up "self-service water" so people waiting in line can stay hydrated. 

5. Changes to in-person voting are being implemented to address long lines and reduce provisional voting

Georgia's new law makes a few changes to in-person voting, including efforts to mitigate long lines and changing the rules around provisional ballots. 

If a voter goes to the wrong precinct in his or her county before 5 p.m., poll workers are supposed to direct that person to the correct precinct, rather than directing the voter to cast a provisional ballot. After 5 p.m., a voter arriving at the wrong polling site may cast a provisional ballot if unable to reach correct precinct before polls close.

In November, about 8,200 provisional ballots were cast because a voter wasn't at his or her correct precinct. Nearly 6,800 of those votes were accepted. Overall, 17,697 provisional ballots were cast in the 2020 general election and 11,781 were accepted. 

The law also attempts to address long lines, demanding that counties with any precinct with over 2,000 voters in the last election or one that kept voters waiting for over an hour to vote must create an additional precinct or add more resources to reduce wait times. 

6. State election board will have new powers and won't be chaired by the secretary of state

The five-person state election board will no longer be chaired by the secretary of state, who now becomes a "non voting ex officio member." GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been at the center of attacks by fellow Republicans for pushing back against attacks from former President Trump. 

The chair and board members will be elected by the General Assembly, giving more power to the Republican-controlled state legislature. But no members of the board may serve simultaneously in the state legislature. And while elected by the legislature, the chair is supposed to be non-partisan. The new law prohibits the chair from actively participating in a political party or organization, donating to a political campaign, or running for public office during his or her service and in the two years preceding the term as chair. 

The state election board has new powers over local election officials. It can, for instance,  suspend county or municipal superintendents based on performance or violation of election board rules, after first conducting a preliminary investigation and hearing. It may then appoint temporary replacements, but it can't suspend more than four officials. 

7. Results are to be reported faster

CBS News didn't project a winner in the presidential race in Georgia until 10 days after Election Day, partly because it took counties so long to count the massive influx of mail ballots. There are several new provisions in SB 202 that will likely lead to faster results in future elections. Because of the pandemic, the state election board passed an emergency rule in 2020 that enabled election workers to start processing absentee ballots 15 days before Election Day in November and the January runoffs.  

The new law codifies that change, meaning workers will be able to start processing, but not tabulating, absentee ballots 15 days before Election Day for future elections. County officials will be allowed to start tabulating absentee ballots after 7 a.m. on Election Day, but results can't be reported until polls close. Counties must now report returns from absentee ballots by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day or else they could face an investigation. 

The new law also requires election officials to post the total number of ballots cast, including  Election Day, early voting and absentee ballots, by 10 p.m. on Election Day. The intent is to provide a clearer picture of how many votes were cast early in the counting process. Under the new law, election workers will not be able to stop counting ballots once they've started, so that they can produce faster results. With the new procedures comes a shorter timeline for counties to certify results: six days, rather than 10.

8. Voters may call a new hotline with complaints alleging voter intimidation or illegal activity

The new law allows the Georgia attorney general to set up a hotline for voters to file complaints and allegations of voter intimidation or illegal activity. Georgians may also call anonymously. The attorney general is able to review each allegation to determine if it should be investigated or prosecuted. 

Separately, a provision in SB 202 allows a voter to make unlimited challenges to another voter's qualifications to cast a ballot.

Leading up to the 2020 election runoffs, True the Vote, a conservative group, challenged the eligibility of 360,000 voters, but courts blocked the effort. Allowing voters to make unlimited challenges may bog down election officials and could make it difficult for voters to prove they are eligible when they may have done nothing wrong. The state board of elections could establish procedures designed to make sure that illegitimate challenges don't place a burden on legitimate voters. 

9. Runoff election period will be five weeks shorter

Following Georgia's high-profile Senate runoffs, which delivered Senate control to Democrats, the state is changing its runoff process. The law still requires a candidate to win a majority of votes to avoid a runoff, but SB 202 abbreviates the runoff period. 

Previously, nine weeks separated the general election from the runoff, but the new law now requires a runoff to be held 28 days after the election. The law says early voting should start "as soon as possible" before a runoff, but only requires early voting to be held on Monday through Friday. Some counties may not offer weekend early voting during runoff elections, depending how long it takes to finish work from the previous election.

Because of the shorter period before a runoff election, military and overseas voters will have ranked-choice voting on their general election or primary ballots.

CDC says variant first found in the U.K. is now the most common strain circulating in the U.S.

California congressman vaccinates his constituents

Beloved zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia Republicans go after Coca-Cola, Delta for opposing Georgia voting law

    Republicans are responding to corporate criticism of Georgia's new voting law by calling for boycotts of MLB, Coke and Delta.

  • Georgia voting: Fact-checking claims about the new election law

    Democrats say it restricts voting rights, but Republicans disagree - so what does the new law do?

  • Mitch McConnell To Corporate America: Shut Up And Donate

    Congress' biggest defender of corporate political speech rights changes his tune.

  • Smugglers prey on migrants' desperation to reach border

    Francisco Coc, a 19-year-old migrant, made it all the way to Mexico City before he ran out of money to pay smugglers. He said he plans to work to try again.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate how big their tax bill should be. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. The president said he would not accept making no changes at all on taxes and infrastructure spending, arguing the United States' position as a pre-eminent global power was under threat from China if it could not make the investments he outlined.

  • How ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Is Handling Elliot Stabler’s Police Brutality Problem

    NBCOne week after Law & Order: Organized Crime kicked off with a massive SVU crossover event, Dick Wolf, showrunner Ilene Chaiken, and star Christopher Meloni are finally ready to reveal a little more about NBC’s latest big procedural. For months, details about Organized Crime have been kept largely under wraps. But during a press conference Wednesday, the trio answered reporters’ questions about what kind of cop Elliot Stabler will be in 2021—and what it was like to finally reunite him with his longtime partner, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.Last summer, as Black Lives Matter protests spread across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death, conversations about police procedurals began to shift. For years, data has indicated that these programs can promote damaging ideas about policing by, among other things, valorizing rogue cops—and in 2020, that reality became impossible to ignore. Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?As showrunners began releasing statements addressing the issue, some viewers wondered how Elliot Stabler’s upcoming standalone series would handle this new dynamic, given the detective’s status as perhaps TV’s best-known hothead cop. Speaking about behind-the-scenes conversations between Law & Order producers and showrunners, Dick Wolf told reporters Wednesday, “We spent a lot of time talking about police behavior. I would put it to you, probably more time than any other non-law enforcement people in the country. Because it’s what we do every day.”Wolf referred back to a statement he made last year, when he said he and his colleagues were listening to the conversations of the time, and added that the show’s crew read “virtually everything” written on the subject from both sides of the political spectrum—“from the far left to the far right.” (The Law & Order boss did not elaborate on what specific resources or groups the team might have consulted.)“Of course we deal with what’s going on,” Wolf continued, “but it’s never in a knee-jerk way.” He described “the paradigm episode” of Law & Order as a conversation between all of the series regulars, in which each of them is on a different side of the same question and “every one of them is right—because life is not black and white, it’s shades of grey.”Ultimately, he said, “What I said in the spring still holds: The shows will speak for themselves.”As Elliot Stabler re-entered the world of Law & Order last week during the crossover premiere, he faced questions from several colleagues about his style of policing. Many of the detective’s older colleagues, like Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Ice-T’s Finn Tutuola, vouched for him to newer colleagues, who were more skeptical. Stabler himself, meanwhile, appeared frustrated by the constant hand-wringing, even as he acknowledged that, yes, the world of policing is changing.But beyond the newfound questions about Stabler’s character, Organized Crime will also be distinct from the other Law & Order properties in its storytelling. As Wolf recently revealed, the show’s premiere season will include three eight-episode arcs, which he likened to The Godfather, American Gangster, and, finally, Scarface. “All you have to do is look at the casting in the first episode and realize, you know, this is not episodic casting,” Wolf said—referring to an episode that included Dylan McDermott as our first big bad, the rising mafioso Richard Wheatley. “We’re shooting for bigger game [with Organized Crime],” Wolf said, “and I think it’s gonna be endlessly interesting, and the character... has evolved in subtle ways that are given a lot more than lip service.”To that end, perhaps, Organized Crime’s premiere included a major tragedy. The series begins with the death of Elliot Stabler’s wife, Kathy Stabler—an occasional presence on SVU for years before Meloni’s departure. Asked what he would say to anyone displeased that the show chose to kick off by using a dead wife to motivate its male central character, Wolf was blunt: “You can’t please all the people any of the time. It’s not what we do; the only thing we can do is tell stories.” Chaiken said the plot point had already been established by the time she came aboard as showrunner, but added that she thought it was a “great place to start.”“I was immediately drawn in,” Chaiken said. “When you tell a story about a beloved character that’s been gone for many years, the first question you ask yourself is, ‘Why now?’ And that, as a storytelling catalyst, is one of the best ‘Why now’s I could think of.”The silver lining of this tragedy, however, was pretty obvious to many fans from the start: Could Benson and Stabler finally become an item? (Once they heal all the pain Stabler caused when he left the force without saying goodbye, of course.) The answer to that question remains to be seen—but Meloni confirmed that both he and Hargitay were floored by fans’ responses to their on-air reunion. “I think she was expecting it more than I was,” Meloni said of his longtime co-star. “Because I think... she’s been in the Law & Order stew... I was not prepared. ”“It’s overwhelming, and it’s wonderful, and it’s very appreciated,” Meloni continued. “And I think this time around, I don’t know, the pressure’s off. I feel less pressure than I did when Dick first tasked me with being Elliot Stabler. So I’m a bit freer to appreciate everything. It’s a nice journey.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China's capital envisages 10,000 fuel cell vehicles by 2025

    The city of Beijing aims to have over 10,000 fuel cell vehicles on the road and build 74 hydrogen filling stations by 2025, as the Chinese capital maps out an ambitious plan to develop the low-carbon fuel, state media reported on Thursday. China is the world's largest green house gas emitter but is aiming for carbon-neutrality by 2060. The capital forecasts its hydrogen use for road transport and power generation to reach 50 tonnes a day by 2023, and 135 tonnes by 2025, Beijing Daily reported, citing a local government draft plan for 2021-2025.

  • Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot most of the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate over exactly how much they would have to pay. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. "America is no longer the leader in the world because we're not investing," Biden said.

  • Rockies to host All-Star Game at Coors Field after MLB pulled game from Atlanta

    MLB moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta last week in response to Georgia's new restrictive voting laws.

  • Former permanent resident who hoped Biden would be his 'miracle' to be deported

    Kelvin Silva, 44, hoped President Joe Biden would take a different stance than his predecessor by not deporting him. "We just need a miracle," Silva told ABC News in December. "I'm depending and hoping for when Biden takes the presidency, he can help us out of this situation."

  • Iran sets coronavirus infection record for 3rd straight day

    Iran hit a new coronavirus infection record on Thursday for the third straight day, reporting 22,586 new cases as the country grapples with a severe spike following the Persian New Year holiday. The new case count pushes Iran's total during the pandemic over 2 million, including 63,884 deaths after health authorities reported 185 new daily fatalities due to COVID-19. Iran, which has battled the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East for over a year, is in the midst of a major surge after millions defied government guidance to gather and travel during Nowruz, the country's biggest holiday.

  • Editorial: Living in an encampment shouldn't put you first in line for homeless housing

    Moving the occupants of an encampment together is sometimes a good idea but the priority should be the most desperate homeless people.

  • The water fight over the shrinking Colorado River

    Global warming is shrinking the Colorado River. That means less water for 40 million people.

  • The GOP's flailing response to the Georgia voting law backlash shows how lost the party is

    In a strange twist of events, the typically pro-corporate, hyper-patriotic GOP is now calling for boycotts of Coke, and America's favorite pastime.

  • York County lawmakers mourn victims of SC mass shooting that left 5 dead, 1 injured

    The victims include a prominent Rock Hill doctor, his wife, two of the couple’s grandchildren and a worker who was outside the home.

  • State Senate passes bill to alter property insurance — especially roof damage claims

    With lawmakers taking widely different stances on what would be best for consumers, the Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a major property-insurance bill that targets roof-damage claims and litigation against insurance companies.

  • California plans for broad pandemic reopening in mid-June

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signaled an end to more than a year of closures in California, announcing that the nation’s most populated state plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, when enough people should be vaccinated to start returning to normal. A statewide mask mandate will stay in effect, Newsom said, and he cautioned that California will reopen more widely in mid-June only if vaccine supply is sufficient and hospitalization rates stay stable and low.

  • What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

    With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers,...

  • Denver mayor: MLB All-Star game would put city’s 'progressive voting system' front and center

    The city of Denver is aggressively pitching Major League Baseball to host this summer’s All-Star game, after the league pulled the game from Atlanta, to protest Georgia’s new voting rights bill.

  • Road Rage Shooting: Toddler, 2, wounded on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

    A Good Samaritan in a Tesla witnessed the incident and drove the child to the hospital.