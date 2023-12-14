Georgia's Highway Safety Thunder Task Force nabs 66 drunk drivers during weekend ops

During the Thunder Task Force's latest visit to Savannah last weekend, the task force made 66 arrests for motorists driving under the influence (DUI), according to local news reports. Savannah Police Corporal Gregory Brogcinski was part of the weekend's operation, and while the goal is not to have to cite any traffic violations, Brogcinski said, the weekend served its purpose.

"It was very busy to say the least," said Brogcinski. "I guess it yields good production here in Savannah every time we do create one of these operations."

The task force's first operation in June resulted in 55 DUI arrests, according to a Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) press release.

Brogcinski works with the Savannah Police Department's Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic unit. The HEAT team coordinated with the Georgia State Patrol Nighthawks last weekend as part of the Thunder Task Force Operation, Brogcinski said.

The task force is part of the state's Thunder Operation, created in 2007 to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, according to the GOHS website. The website says officers conduct seatbelt and sobriety road checks, as well as speed patrols as part of task force operations.

"It's great to have these additional resources in town, because we're all there to accomplish one goal," Brogcinski said.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Highway Safety Task Force arrests 66 for DUI in Savannah