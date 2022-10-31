Georgia's Kemp, Abrams debate abortion and voting

Reuters

China's COVID-19 curbs forced the closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a vast contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30% next month due to coronavirus restrictions, a source told Reuters. Rising case numbers from numerous outbreaks across China have prompted a tightening of local curbs and lockdowns, including in parts of big cities such as the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, as the economic toll of the country's zero-COVID policy mounts. "With the zero-COVID policy here to stay, we think the economy will continue to struggle heading into 2023," Zichun Huang, economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.