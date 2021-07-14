Georgina Chapman's divorce from Harvey Weinstein is finalized, finally, in New York

Georgina Chapman, shown in May 2016 in Cannes, France, is officially divorced from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein and second wife Georgina Chapman are finally divorced.

The case, which was contested, is marked as "disposed" as of July 8 in court records. The couple struck an agreement in 2018, and though the terms were confidential, estimates placed its value at $15 million to $20 million. The divorce was filed anonymously in New York Supreme Court.

Chapman, 45, announced in October 2017 that she would seek a divorce from her movie mogul husband after nearly a decade of marriage. The split came as Weinstein, 69, was being accused of three decades of sexual misconduct by a number of women, including actors Ashley Judd, Asia Argento and Mira Sorvino.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a 2017 statement.

The former spouses have two children together, a daughter and a son, India and Dashiell.

Since the couple split, the Marchesa fashion designer has moved on with actor Adrien Brody. The couple made their relationship red-carpet official at New York's Tribeca Festival in June. Over the Fourth of July weekend, having dated for around two years, they traveled to L.A. with her kids.

Weinstein, meanwhile, was convicted in New York of rape and committing a criminal sexual act. He was sentenced to 23 years in a state prison: 20 years for an attack on a former production assistant and three for the rape of an aspiring actress, to run concurrently.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend a Tribeca Festival event in June. (Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

In June, it was decided that Weinstein would be extradited to Los Angeles — likely this month — to face charges that he sexually assaulted five women in L.A. and Beverly Hills.

In L.A., prosecutors have said, Weinstein faces four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force connected to the alleged assaults of five women that took place between 2004 and 2013.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.