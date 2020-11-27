Geosteering Technology Industry in Europe to 2027 - Rise in Initiatives by Market Players for Digitization of Geosteering Technology Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Geosteering Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Measurement-While-Drilling, Rotary Steerable Systems, Drive Systems, and Others and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the European geosteering technology market is expected to reach US$7,620.25 million by 2027 from US$4,190.86 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe geosteering technology market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Surge in demand for precise real-time information to achieve maximum production and increase in production of shale and resulting rise in horizontal and unconventional drilling are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe geosteering technology market. However, expensive materials and overall manufacturing process hinder the growth of Europe geosteering technology market.

In the case of COVID-19, Europe is highly affected specially UK and Russia. In Europe, several countries are expected to suffer an economic hit of the decline in business activities across the oil & gas sector due to lowering oil prices in the first quarter of 2020. Many of these member states have implemented drastic measures on imports & exports, and shipment of goods including partially closing their borders impacting the demand for energy in various industry verticals. This is anticipated to impact market growth of geosteering technologies and its associated services in Europe following the outbreak of pandemic. The lockdown is expected to continue negative impact on the geosteering technology market in Europe due to disruption in oil & gas sector and drilling activities across selected countries. However, as several countries begin to reopen industry vertical and subsequently drive the demand for energy is expected to resume the drilling activities to support the growth. Thus, the market is projected to recover steadily over the coming period and gain traction for geosteering technologies during the later forecast period.

The Europe geosteering technology market is segmented in terms of product, application, and country. Based on the product, the market is segmented into logging while drilling (LWD), measurement-while-drilling (MWD), rotary steerable systems (RSS), drive systems, and others. Logging while drilling (LWD) segment held the largest market share in 2019. Measurement-while-drilling (MWD) segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on the application, the market is segmented into petroleum development, natural gas transportation, and others. The petroleum development segment held the largest share of market in 2019 and is expected to be fastest growing segment during forecast period.

Cougar Drilling Solution Inc.; Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC; Exlog; Geonaft; Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.; ROGII Inc.; Schlumberger Limited are among the leading companies in the Europe geosteering technology market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2019, Schlumberger Limited entered in JV with Rockwell Automation Inc. to develop Sensia, the oil and gas industry's pioneer of digital enabled automated integrated solution.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe geosteering technology market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in Europe geosteering technology market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving geosteering technology market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research

4. Europe Geosteering Technology Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Geosteering Technology Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Surge in Demand for Precise Real-Time Information to Achieve Maximum Production
5.1.2 Increase in Production of Shale and Resulting Rise in Horizontal and Unconventional Drilling
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Expensive Materials and Overall Manufacturing Process
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rise in Initiatives by Market Players for Digitization of Geosteering Technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Demand for Intensive R&D
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Geosteering Technology Market - Europe Analysis
6.1 Europe Geosteering Technology Market Overview
6.2 Europe Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking

7. Europe Geosteering Technology Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe Geosteering Technology Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Logging While Drilling
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Logging While Drilling: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Measurement-While-Drilling
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Measurement-While-Drilling: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Rotary Steerable Systems
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Rotary Steerable Systems: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.6 Drive Systems
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Drive Systems: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Others: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Geosteering Technology Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe Geosteering Technology Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Petroleum Development
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Petroleum Development: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Natural Gas Transportation
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Natural Gas Transportation: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Geosteering Technology Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Europe: Geosteering Technology Market, by Key Country
9.1.1.1 UK: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.1.1 UK: Geosteering Technology Market, by Product
9.1.1.1.2 UK: Geosteering Technology Market, by Application
9.1.1.2 Germany: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.2.1 Germany: Geosteering Technology Market, by Product
9.1.1.2.2 Germany: Geosteering Technology Market, by Application
9.1.1.3 France: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.3.1 France: Geosteering Technology Market, by Product
9.1.1.3.2 France: Geosteering Technology Market, by Application
9.1.1.4 Italy: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.4.1 Italy: Geosteering Technology Market, by Product
9.1.1.4.2 Italy: Geosteering Technology Market, by Application
9.1.1.5 Russia: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.5.1 Russia: Geosteering Technology Market, by Product
9.1.1.5.2 Russia: Geosteering Technology Market, by Application
9.1.1.6 Rest of Europe: Geosteering Technology Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.6.1 Rest of Europe: Geosteering Technology Market, by Product
9.1.1.6.2 Rest of Europe: Geosteering Technology Market, by Application

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic - Europe Geosteering Technology Market
10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 New Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Cougar Drilling Solution Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Exlog
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Geonaft
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 ROGII Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Schlumberger Limited
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gn9yf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Giuliani tells Pennsylvania legislators they can override popular vote to appoint pro-Trump electors

    President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his campaign counsel Jenna Ellis on Wednesday floated the idea to Pennsylvania Republicans that the state legislature could decide on its own to give the state's 20 Electoral College votes to Trump, despite the state’s certifying that Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election in the state.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Exclusive: Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite U.S. sanctions

    Chinese state companies China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and PetroChina - long among PDVSA's top customers - stopped loading crude and fuel at Venezuelan ports in August 2019 after Washington extended its sanctions on PDVSA to include any companies trading with the Venezuelan state firm. PDVSA's customers instead boosted shipments to Malaysia, where transfers of cargoes between vessels at sea have allowed most of Venezuela's crude to continue flowing to China after changing hands and using trade intermediaries.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Americans 'won't stand' for election results not being honored: Biden

    US President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans "won't stand" for the results of the November 3 election not being honored.

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Obama Claims Evangelical Latinos Disregarded Trump’s Racism Because of Views on ‘Abortion,’ ‘Gay Marriage’

    Former President Obama claimed on Wednesday that evangelical Latino voters chose President Trump over Joe Biden because Trump backs their views on abortion and gay marriage.While Trump lost the 2020 election, he gained support among Latino voters according to exit polls and voting data in counties with large Hispanic populations. For example, in 93-percent Hispanic Zapata County in Texas, Trump won by six percentage points while Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016 by 33 percentage points."People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump," Obama commented on the podcast The Breakfast Club. "But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics."Obama continued, "The fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or…puts undocumented workers in cages—they think that's less important than [that] he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion." (The "cages" Obama refers to were in fact built during his administration, as chain-link enclosures meant to temporarily house illegal immigrants at border facilities.)Giancarlo Sopo, the Trump campaign's director of rapid response for Spanish media, disputed Obama's claim."Our Hispanic advertising and communications largely focused on economic issues, public safety, Latin America, and socialism," Sopo wrote in an email to National Review. "We never ran a single ad that even mentioned gay marriage, and while our surrogates did address abortion in media appearances, our only advertising on the topic was limited to a modest radio buy in New Mexico. "According to Sopo, who was involved in the production of Spanish-language campaign advertisements, the campaign emphasized different topics for outreach to various Latino groups."In states like Texas and Arizona, where Latinos are predominantly Mexican-American, the President's strong border policies and measures to combat poverty were very popular," Sopo said. "Meanwhile, law and order was a top priority for voters in areas with large Puerto Rican communities, such as Orlando and Philadelphia."Meanwhile, Cuban and Venezuelan Americans have widely cited the "socialist" leanings of some progressive Democrats to explain their support for Trump.Trump supported abortion rights before the 2016 campaign, but pivoted towards the pro-life movement and has courted the backing of pro-life organizations. The Trump campaign did not speak about marriage rights at all during the election.Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), criticized Obama's comments as "condescending."> Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say. Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America https://t.co/IqUdbx5FB7> > -- Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 25, 2020"Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say," Hawley wrote on Twitter. "Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America."

  • Tigray crisis: How the Ethiopian army and TPLF clashed over an airport

    With communications largely cut to the Tigray region, both sides in the conflict are trying to control the narrative.

  • Biden promises some student loan forgiveness. Student borrowers hope he delivers.

    While President-elect Joe Biden has said he would implement his student loan forgiveness plan "immediately," he has not committed to widespread student debt cancellation.

  • Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

    As Pakistan's first transgender lawyer, she has carved a path from the streets to the courtroom and her example is inspiring other transgender people in the conservative Islamic Republic. "I am proud to have become Pakistan first transgender lawyer", Rao told Reuters. Life is hard for transgender persons in Pakistan, where the Supreme Court only allowed them to claim a third gender on their national identity cards in 2009.

  • Texas Supreme Court denies Republicans’ petition to throw out more than 100,000 drive-thru votes

    Group of Republicans had sought invalidation of drive-thru votes, claiming they violated federal law

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • North Korea defectors: Loose screws at border blamed for gymnast crossing

    A former gymnast is thought to have jumped across the border fence undetected to flee to the South.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death

    The Brazilian man who previously confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu in Brazil's Goiás state has admitted that he also raped the Japanese woman, according to a statement from local police. Police identified the 18-year-old killer as Rafael Lima da Costa, who claimed during his first interrogation that he used Akamatsu's blouse to strangle her, and hadn't said that he raped her. Akamatsu moved to the city of Abadiania to seek treatment for her skin cancer after she survived a nuclear accident in Japan.

  • Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the Nov. 3 election, even as he repeated unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Republican Trump said if Democrat Biden - who is due to be sworn in on Jan. 20 - is formally declared the winner by the Electoral College, he will depart the White House.