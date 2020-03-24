GeoSure and Roadmap Team Up to Bring Enhanced Travel Safety Tools to Business Travel

GeoSure recognized as must-have safety awareness for business travelers with new partnership and expanded client roster

DENVER and AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSure, the leader in providing real-time, hyper-local safety information for business and leisure travelers, announced today a partnership with the award-winning corporate travel platform Roadmap, to offer users from multinational corporations new safety features with access to localized safety information for over 65,000 cities and neighborhoods worldwide, including Health & Medical risk ratings.

Beginning today, employees at multinational corporations, including the largest global brand in sports shoes and apparel, can customize their entire business traveler experience within their own corporate branded travel app and travelers will see prompts to view personalized safety data from GeoSure seamlessly integrated into the feed.

"GeoSure is thrilled to team up with Roadmap to bring their client's employees the most rapid, localized safety understanding and help build a more confident travel experience," said GeoSure CEO Michael Becker. "Especially now in the age of COVID-19, by adding safety ratings to the Roadmap experience, we're providing innovative traveler risk management solutions for multinationals and equipping thousands of users with timely safety information, including the latest Health & Medical risk ratings."

In addition to Overall Safety ratings, a detailed assessment of each location is provided for six other critical categories: Women's Safety, LGBTQ+ Safety, Physical Harm, Theft, Health & Medical, and Political/Basic Freedoms. With the integration of GeoSure, Roadmap is offering an all-in-one solution for business travelers so that all constituents are supported with latest safety and risk information.

"At Roadmap, we're always looking to deliver the best possible experience to our diverse clients and maintain a good balance between providing cost-effective solutions for companies and setting travelers up for success," commented Jeroen van Velzen, CEO of Roadmap. "GeoSure is an essential tool for all types of travelers, and partnering with them enhances the services we offer and keeps professionals organized and educated ahead of their business trips."

GeoSure supports the global travel ecosystem by provisioning travelers with "ubiquitous" safety awareness, which reinforces a positive safety feedback loop in tourism economies and helps organizations become leaders in Safety Stewardship™. This rapidly advances GeoSure's mission of "A Safer, More Predictable World."

To learn more about GeoSure, their safety ratings and how their services may be helpful for future business or leisure travel, visit www.geosureglobal.com or inquire at info@geosureglobal.com.

About GeoSure

GeoSure, the leader in scaled, location safety assessment, leverages Big Data, predictive analytics, and AI to calculate location-specific ratings represented as GeoSafeScores™. GeoSafeScores™ are a simple, standardized system that gauge relative risks of traveling personnel and physical assets anywhere in the world. GeoSure harvests country, city and neighborhood crime stats, health, economic, political data feeds and much more to generate ratings for over 65,000 locations worldwide.

