Should Geox S.p.A. (BIT:GEO) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Geox S.p.A. (BIT:GEO) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Geox should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does Geox fare?

Geox has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 182%, which means that the dividend is not well-covered by its earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect GEO’s payout to fall into a more sustainable range of 17% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 1.5%. EPS is also forecasted to fall to €0.018 in the upcoming year. The lower EPS on top of a lower payout ratio will lead to a fall in dividend payment moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Dividend payments from Geox have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Geox generates a yield of 4.1%, which is high for Luxury stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Geox for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

