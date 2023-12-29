Gerald Ensley: 1924 Tallahassee Centennial set the bar for city anniversaries

OK, maybe we don’t have to start tomorrow. But put it on your radar.

“It’s time for this town to wake up about the 200th,” Dave Lang said, half-seriously. “Though it’s seven years away, things need to start moving. This will be a huge blowout.”

As president of the Tallahassee Historical Society, Lang definitely is looking forward to Tallahassee’s bicentennial. And, if history is any indication, he’s right: It will be huge.

In 1924, Tallahassee celebrated its 100th anniversary with a weeklong Florida Centennial, which included parades, pageants, contests and speeches. Here, looking east, the U.S. Navy band performs on Monroe Street, between College Avenue and Park Avenue.

Because Tallahassee threw major bashes for its two previous major anniversaries.

In 1924, Tallahassee celebrated its 100th anniversary with a weeklong centennial festival. In 1974, Tallahassee conducted a yearlong observation of its 150th anniversary.

Tallahassee was a smaller town then and the world is busier now. We’re not likely to devote a week, much less a year, to celebrating our 200th anniversary.

The first thing to figure out would be when in 2024 to hold the celebration.

In 1924, Tallahassee celebrated its 100th anniversary in November, the month the legislature met in Tallahassee for the first time in 1824. The first two legislative sessions for the territory of Florida had been held in Pensacola (1822) and St. Augustine (1823).

But in 1974, Tallahassee held the major observance of its sesquicentennial on March 4, the date in 1824 when territorial Gov. William DuVal signed legislation creating the city of Tallahassee.

The 1974 anniversary celebration was the tamer of the two celebrations even with a full year of hoopla.

Each month had a special event, ranging from an April “Spring Saturday” to a May “Farm Day” to a September concert to an October church day to a December recreation of the first Christmas in what became the United States, when Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto and his army spent the winter of 1539-1540 in Tallahassee.

As mentioned, the big event was March 4. An estimated 7,500 people attended an event at Centennial Field (now Cascades Park), where a historical pageant was held – climaxed by the arrival of characters playing John Lee Williams and William Simmons.

Williams, of Pensacola, and Simmons, of St. Augustine, were the two men who chose Tallahassee as the site of the Florida capital in 1823. In 1974, Senate President Mallory Horne (Williams) and Florida Secretary of Agriculture Doyle Conner (Simmons) recreated each man’s journey, with Horne taking a boat from Pensacola and Conner traveling by horseback from St. Augustine.

The Tallahassee Democrat paid homage to the 150th anniversary with a special edition. On March 28, 1974, this newspaper published its regular three-section daily newspaper plus six sections about local history, from territorial days to modern times. Led by prize-winning reporter Hallie Boyles, the staff published a book’s worth of history stories and photos.

This photo from Tallahassee's 1924 bicentennial parade is one of the best quality images from the parade. The photo shows Theresa McNeill Turner, Queen of the Bubbles.

But for joyous celebration, nothing could match Tallahassee’s 1924 centennial.

Tallahassee was then a city of only 6,000 residents, with a legislature that met only in odd-numbered years. Yet led by a centennial committee of several dozen prominent citizens – and cheered on by that ebullient civic booster, Milton Smith, proprietor and editor of the Tallahassee Democrat (1909-1929) – Tallahassee put on what it grandly called the “Florida Centennial Celebration.”

The festival ran Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 and included parades, pageants, speeches, concerts, dances, fireworks and contests. More than 25,000 out of town visitors attended over the week: Monticello sent a convoy of 100 cars; Thomasville, Ga., sent nearly 3,000 people. Tallahassee spent $18,500 (more than $250,000 in today’s dollars) to stage the festivities.

Tallahassee even invited U.S. President Calvin Coolidge. In a simpler day, Robert Gray, the centennial committee chairman, took a train to Washington D.C., walked right into the White House and personally invited Coolidge. Gray found Coolidge, “very friendly and warm to the invitation,” and he told Gray, “I will come or I will send you a man to represent me with whom you will be very pleased.”

(Bob Gray was chief of banking in the state comptroller’s office. Later, he was Florida’s Secretary of State for 30 years, 1930-1960, and today’s Secretary of State headquarters, the R.A. Gray Building, is named for him.)

Coolidge wound up sending a representative – and Tallahassee was quite pleased with him. The representative was John Hayer Hammond, a partner of English diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes (who established the Rhodes Scholarship program). Hammond spent four days in Tallahassee and pronounced himself “tremendously impressed.”

Hammond was particularly smitten with a children’s parade, in which a reported 1,000 Tallahassee schoolchildren dressed up as Hollywood movie stars.

“I have witnessed children’s parades all around the world,” said Hammond. “But I have never witnessed one equal to this.”

State Sen. William Hodges, owner of Goodwood mansion, had just completed construction of a new four-story office building at Jefferson and Monroe streets, which he called the Centennial Building, and he donated an office to the centennial committee. The committee established “centennial colors” (red, white, blue and goldenrod yellow) and encouraged floats be decorated in those colors.

Each day had a theme: Olympics Day, Liberty Day, Florida Day, etc. There were parades on four of the days. There was a Territorial Costume ball. There were daily concerts, and an area was established for dancing at Monroe Street and Park Avenue on the east lawn of the Leon Hotel (now site of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court).

Rhodes Hardware Store, on the east side of Monroe between Park and College avenues, installed a large, illuminated clock on its roof in honor of the centennial. County leaders erected a 75-foot flagpole on the courthouse lawn and flew the flags of the five nations that had owned Florida (Spain, France, Great Britain, the United States and the Confederacy).

Tallahassee built Centennial Field, the city’s first true sports and civic arena. Fireworks and a Leon High football game were held there during the centennial. Centennial Field would go on to host minor league baseball, high school football (and the first three seasons of Florida State University football), high school graduations, political rallies, circuses, demolition derbies and innumerable traveling shows. Located on the South Monroe Street side of today’s Cascades Park, it served the city well until it was demolished in 1975.

A reported 1,000 children dressed as Hollywood stars during the most popular parade of Tallahassee's 1924 centennial celebration.

Two of the biggest events during the centennial probably would be politically incorrect today.

One was the Tallahassee Girl contest. Chaired by a committee of dowagers from the Tallahassee social register, the contest was fraught with peril even then. (Democrat) Editor Smith wrote:

“It is whispered around that every effort will be made to handle the contest in a straightforward business way so that we may know who is the finest girl in Tallahassee. What will that mean? It will mean she is known all over the country as the finest girl Tallahassee has and her fame will spread far and wide.”

The contest attracted 26 single women and one married woman (Mrs. B.A. Ragsdale, whose husband was later a city commissioner). It’s unclear how the voting was conducted, as more than 1 million votes were cast. But Mary Pringle was named the Tallahassee Girl with 561,700 votes.

Equally unique to the era was “Negroes Activity Day,” as blacks were referred to in those days. The day included a parade, choruses and speeches. The climax was a nighttime pageant that told the story of blacks in Leon County in four acts, from slavery through black soldiers in World War I. The newspaper reported 1,500 people attended – including 800 white people.

“The pageant was brilliantly done and worthy of praise,” wrote Smith.

Clearly, the centennial set the bar for Tallahassee anniversaries. Which gives us something to shoot for in 2024.

Tallahassee Democrat columnist and staff writer Gerald Ensley passed on Feb. 16, 2018.

Gerald Ensley was a reporter and columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat from 1980 until his retirement in 2015. He died in 2018 following a stroke. Beginning today with this column originally published on March 26, 2017, the Tallahassee Democrat will publish columns capturing Tallahassee’s history from Ensley’s vast archives each Sunday through 2024 in the Opinion section as part of the TLH 200: Gerald Ensley Memorial Bicentennial Project.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ensley: 1924 Tallahassee Centennial set the bar for city anniversaries