Gerald Ensley: We need to know the stirring tale of Neamathla

(This column was first published in the Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 28, 2008)

I've been saving it for that boutique hotel I wanted to open when I won the lottery. But that dream seems to be dragging its feet. So, I'll put it out there for someone else: We need to name something for Chief Neamathla.

We've got "Apalachees" and "Seminoles" everywhere you look. We've got "-hoochees" and "-hatchees" and "Nenes" aplenty. We've done great honor to Chief Osceola.

But aside from a single small residential street near Lake Iamonia, we've almost ignored Neamathla.

Chief Neamathla

Yet it was Neamathla, however grudgingly, who allowed whites to take over Cohowofoochee. Or, as we know it, Tallahassee.

Neamathla - sometimes spelled "Neomathla" or even "Emathla" - was an Alabama-born Creek Indian who became a leader among the Indian separatists and fugitive black slaves who moved into Florida in the early 19th century and became known as Seminoles, or "runaways."

Tall and eloquent, Neamathla was famously fierce and intelligent. Early Florida territorial Gov. William DuVal described him as "the greatest man you have seen among the Indians, who controls his warriors with as much ease as a colonel his regiment."

In 1817, Neamathla led a skirmish against the U.S. Army that started the First Seminole War. In September 1823, a gathering of more than 400 Seminoles chose Neamathla as their chief as they negotiated the Treaty of Moultrie Creek, in which Florida Indians agreed to move onto a reservation in Central Florida.

Though Neamathla signed the treaty, he opposed the relocation of Seminoles, who had established more than 100 towns in Florida: "This country belongs to the red man. And if I had the number of warriors at my command that this nation once had, I would not leave a white man on my lands."

A month after Moultrie Creek, Florida's two-year-old territorial council dispatched John Lee Williams and William Simmons to locate a site halfway between St. Augustine and Pensacola for the new Florida capital.

The two men chose Tallahassee - the Indian word for the "old fields" that had been farmed for centuries by Indians. The name was also applied to two Indian villages in the area.

The larger of those villages was led by Neamathla, who lived on the north side of Lake Lafayette (possibly today's Welaunee Plantation). The smaller of those villages was led by the aging Chefixico, who lived on the south side of the lake (possibly today's Tom Brown Park). In his journal, Williams referred to Neamathla's village as new Tallahassee - though Neamathla called it Cohowofoochee - and Chefixico's as old Tallahassee.

Williams and Simmons visited both chiefs to seek their agreement to the new capital. Williams wrote that they were very hospitable. Chefixico served an elaborate meal and entertained them with tales of the past. Neamathla feted them with a traditional Indian ball game and an elaborate tribal dance.

But Neamathla was clearly offended by the haste and presumptuousness of putting the new capital on his turf. He gave his grudging assent to Williams but asked him not to tell his people - apparently because he had other plans.

By summer 1824, Chefixico's band had left for Central Florida. But Neamathla and his followers remained. They were stockpiling bullets and gunpowder, and he was threatening to make the "streets of Tallahassee run in blood," as one settler wrote.

In July, DuVal arrived and learned Neamathla was conspiring with eight neighboring villages to attack the white settlers in Tallahassee. DuVal demanded a meeting at St. Marks, where he had assembled a force of armed settlers and Indian allies. When Neamathla and his warriors arrived, DuVal announced he was replacing Neamathla as chief of the Seminoles and decreed all Seminoles must live by the rules of the treaty.

The confrontation - made famous in a Washington Irving story - had its desired effect. Neamathla lost face among the Seminoles and left for Georgia, where he remained a respected leader among his native Creeks. Most of the Seminoles moved to Central Florida (until after the Second and Third Seminole wars, when they were removed to Oklahoma or escaped to the Everglades).

Neamathla was no different from other famous Indian chiefs in history, including Osceola, who is lionized for leading Seminoles in the Second Seminole War. He was a brave leader who was determined to preserve his people's way of life but simply could not overcome the weight of American imperialism.

Such nobility deserves to be remembered next time Tallahassee needs a significant historical name.

Tallahassee Democrat columnist and staff writer Gerald Ensley passed on Feb. 16, 2018.

Gerald Ensley was a reporter and columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat from 1980 until his retirement in 2015. He died in 2018 following a stroke. The Tallahassee Democrat is publishing columns capturing Tallahassee’s history from Ensley’s vast archives each Sunday through 2024 in the Opinion section as part of the TLH 200: Gerald Ensley Memorial Bicentennial Project.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gerald Ensley: We need to know the stirring tale of Neamathla