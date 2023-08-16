Geraldene Robinson wins Eastover Mayor special election

Geraldene Robinson will become the next Mayor of Eastover, filling the seat left by Phillip Gunter, who resigned earlier this year after being charged with assault and battery.

Robinson won the election by 10 votes. 138 ballots were cast. Robinson received 74 votes while opponent Leroy Faber received 64 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Robinson and Faber have both had long stints on Eastover town government, and the pair have both served as Eastover Mayor in the past. Robinson previously led the roughly 600-person town from 1995-2008 and again from 2012-2020. She lost her bid for reelection in 2020 to Gunter. Tuesday’s race was also not the first time Robinson and Faber faced off for the Mayoral role. In 2008, Faber won the race over Robinson by just one vote.

Gunter resigned in late May after being arrested for an alleged brawl that occurred two weeks prior. After his May arrest, Gunter submitted his letter of resignation to the town of Eastover.