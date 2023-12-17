Geraldine Aron loved all beings: 'Insects to elephants'

Dec. 16—Geraldine Nelson Aron, an animal lover and art aficionado who played a key role in advocating for legislation that abolished dog fighting in New Mexico died Dec. 1, her birthday.

She was 101.

Animal Rights New Mexico executive director Lisa Jennings described Aron as one of the organization's "founding mothers" and someone who was "feisty, opinionated, compassionate and present," noting Aron was working almost until the day she died — fielding calls for the organization from people who needed help covering medical bills for their pets.

"She really understood the value of giving back to the community," Jennings said in a recent phone interview.

Aron grew up in Illinois and worked as a telephone operator and draftsperson for the Illinois Bell Telephone Co. as a young woman, according to an obituary written by close friend and neighbor Marge Tartarka.

She studied interior decorating at the Chicago Art Institute and Chicago of Academy of Fine Arts before marrying her second husband, Gunther Aron, in 1956. They were married 60 years before his death about a decade ago.

The couple moved to New Mexico in 1974 after a visit to the area inspired them to purchase the Old Lamy School House. There, she put her interior design skills to use converting it into a home and studio for her husband, a sculptor and jeweler.

A lifelong concern for the planet and human effects on plant and animal species prompted her engagement in the rescue, care and adoption of dogs in need and her decision to join the newly formed Sangre de Cristo Animal Protection organization in 1979, according to the obituary.

The grassroots local group later became the statewide Animal Protection New Mexico, Inc.

The organization honored Aron as a "volunteer extraordinaire" in the spring edition of its publication Making Tracks earlier this year, marking her 40 years of service to the state's animals as the group's "longest serving volunteer."

Jennings said Aron was instrumental in lobbying for the passage of a 1981 bill that made dog fighting a felony. The law was amended in 2007 to prohibit cockfighting as well.

In a pre-digital age, Jennings said Aron's advocacy often meant hand-writing letters to lawmakers and others to raise awareness about the issue.

Aron also created informational displays about animal rights issues, Jennings said.

"[Aron] recalled cutting out pictures of euthanized dogs from a Life magazine article, and making a dramatic collage on spay/neuter that was featured in the Santa Fe Main Library for many weeks," according to the Making Tracks article. She and others also "organized a march against fur trapping and even approached fur wearers on the Santa Fe plaza."

Aron's love of animals sprang from growing up an only child in the suburbs of Chicago, according to the article.

Tartarka said Aron's love of living things extended from "insects to elephants."

Although "Geri," as she was known to friends, and her husband had no children, she adopted several homeless animals and treated them as her children.

At the time of her death, Aron lived with two cats and a white and brown Chihuahua-mix named Dallas. They came to her after their guardians died, according to Making Tracks.

Aron's friends have managed to find new homes for the cats, Tartarka said Thursday, but have not yet found a new living situation for Dallas.

"We are desperately looking for a new home for him" Tartarka said.

Dallas is 7, neutered, leash-trained and has "a wonderful personality," Tartarka said.

"He really talks," she said. "He doesn't just bark; he makes all kind of sounds and really lets you know what's going on."

Tartarka said Aron's friends plan a celebration of her life in the spring, but a date has not yet been set.

In the meantime, mourners are encouraged to make donations to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, Save the Chimps, Animal Protection of New Mexico or any other organization of their choice, the obituary says.

Anyone interested in providing a home for Dallas may connect with Tartarka via email at tartarka@gmail.com.