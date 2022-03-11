Geraldine man convicted after saying he planned to buy or kidnap young girl for sex

A Geraldine man was convicted on multiple charges Monday, including the first human trafficking related case prosecuted in DeKalb County, according to Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike O'Dell.

The investigating that led to the case against Rex Tidmore began, prosecutors said, when a confidential informant contacted law enforcement saying the man was making plans to "purchase or kidnap a young girl to keep locked in his residence for sexual purposes."

Tidmore, 64, of Geraldine, was convicted Monday on a string of charges:

Conspiracy to commit human trafficking

First degree sodomy

20 counts of possession of obscene material depicting a minor

Trafficking in cannabis

First degree unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Judge Shaunathan Bell set sentencing for Tidmore on April 21.

Just after Christmas 2017, authorities received the information from the confidential informant, and began an investigation that uncovered evidence that Tidmore had sexually abused a girl under the age of 12.

Police discover marijuana grow houses

When officers went to his home on County Road 333, they found two indoor grow operations in the basement of the residence, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said at the time, along with 120 marijuana plants and about 50 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators also found obscene pictures depicting a minor child engaging in sexual conduct, O'Dell said in a press release.

"We spent a lot of time preparing for trial with the teenaged victim," Deputy District Attorney Summer Summerford said. She prosecuted the case, along with Assistant District Attorney Shanna Guice. "I am grateful we were able to bring closure for the victim of these horrific crimes."

Sherrie Hiett, executive director of Family Services of North Alabama, said human trafficking comes in many different forms.

"When you say human trafficking, people think about the movie 'Taken,' she said, "That it's about a girl being kidnapped and taken to an Arabian prince." That kind of scenario is one form of human trafficking.

The more common form seen in this area, Hiett said, is a parent selling and reselling a child, or a partner or spouse selling and reselling their partner for drugs.

"That's human trafficking," she said.

Hiett said she wasn't aware of this case that began in 2017; at that time, human trafficking was not a part of the public conversation, as it is today. She became head of Family Services in 2018, and has been involved in training about human trafficking since.

"The more I've studied about it, the more I realize it happens all around us," she said.

Hiett said the many of the cases that come to Family Services for rape exams or other services involve some form of human trafficking. The agency provides victim services to Marshall and DeKalb counties; workforce development and other services are provided to four additional counties.

After learning there was no task force on human trafficking closer than Huntsville, she worked to establish the Northeast Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, to educate the public about the issue.

Hearing about this conviction, Hiett said, was good news. In training and in talking with prosecutors, she said she's heard that human trafficking cases can be very hard to prove.

