Geraldine man says wrong legal advice led to guilty plea; his lawyer agrees

A Geraldine man who pleaded guilty to drug and sex offenses, including conspiracy to commit human trafficking, now wants to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he received incorrect advice from his lawyer during the plea process.

His lawyer agrees, court documents indicate. A hearing on that request will be held the same day Judge Shaunathan Bell set for Rex Durant Tidmore's sentencing.

Tidmore, 64, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a total of 26 criminal counts. According to his motion to withdraw his guilty plea, he entered the plea with several issues preserved for appeal. The charges included sodomy, charges related to human trafficking and child pornography, and drug charges.

According to the motion filed, 22 of the charges related to one case, and Tidmore entered a plea on four additional charges.

"The Defendant was wrongly advised by the undersigned that an appeal would relate back to all counts in which the Defendant pled guilty," defense attorney Aubrey Neeley wrote in the motion. "The undersigned now views his advice to defendant on the matter to be substantially and materially wrong."

Neeley writes that the plea was entered on the day the trial would have begun "under considerable time constraints," and he didn't give sufficient consideration to the entire plea and its wording.

"Being properly informed of the consequences of a guilty plea is absolutely constitutionally mandatory for said guilty plea to be knowingly, voluntarily, and intelligently given," Neeley continued.

He said Tidmore should be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea. He said the error is his alone, and his client should not suffer the consequences of it.

The state objects to the withdrawal of the guilty plea. Deputy District Attorney Robert Johnston responded to the motion saying Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure call for withdrawal of a guilty plea when needed to correct "a manifest injustice."

Story continues

Tidmore pleaded guilty "knowingly, voluntarily, and with a full understanding of the consequences of such a plea," he wrote.

According to Johnston, Tidmore's attorney asserts as grounds for the withdrawal that he meant to reserve additional issues for appeal. "The state has no objection to the Defendant reserving additional issues for appeal not named at the time of his plea," the objection states.

"The State objects to the pleas being set aside," Johnston continued. The state was ready to go to trial when Tidmore entered his pleas, he explained.

"The victim has a right to rely upon those pleas as a final judgment in this case," he wrote, with the understanding that issues could be appealed.

"There is no justification for vacating his lawfully entered plea," Johnston wrote.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Geraldine man says wrong advice from lawyer led to guilty plea