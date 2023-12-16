Geraldine Peten, former state lawmaker and educator, dies at 75

Former Arizona State Rep. Geraldine "Gerae" Peten has died at age 75, the state House Democratic caucus reported Friday.

Peten served from 2017 to 2021 in the former Legislative District 4, which included parts of Goodyear and Buckeye, Tucson and Yuma.

A longtime educator from Goodyear, she was appointed to her post after the resignation of Rep. Jesus Rubalcava and elected to her post in 2018. She ran again in 2020 but lost in the general election to her 2018 running mate, former Rep. Charlene Fernandez, and Republican Joel John.

Then, as now, there were few Black lawmakers in the Arizona Legislature, and Peten was outspoken about the racism she saw in Arizona. She criticized a white Republican's use of rap lyrics in a 2018 op-ed, claiming it was meant to "discredit" advocates of the "#RedForEd" movement in support of public schools.

Peten, who held a Ph.D in curriculum and instruction, ran an education consulting business in addition to her work as a lawmaker. She had previously served as the principal of two schools and as the superintendent of the rural Fort Thomas Unified School District northwest of Safford. She also founded the West Valley NAACP.

Peten is survived by two sons and 10 grandchildren.

Words of sympathy by current and former elected officials and others who knew her followed news of her passing.

"Dr. Peten was a fierce advocate and represented the people in her district well," Peten's friend and attorney Garrick McFadden told The Arizona Republic. "She was so generous with her time and knowledge. She will be missed."

Democratic Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, who helped appoint her to office in 2017, wrote on X.com that Peten "was an inspiring educator and champion" of families in Arizona.

Former state Rep. Reginald Bolding told The Republic he would remember their time together "fighting for civil rights" on the House floor.

"Dr. Peten was one of kind — a trailblazer, community leader and, most importantly, a family woman," Bolding said. "She was determined to make Arizona the best place she could for the future generation."

