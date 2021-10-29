Geraldo Rivera defies colleague Tucker Carlson’s push to whitewash Jan. 6 insurrection in new show

Bulls—!

That’s what Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera has to say about the conspiracy theory that the Jan. 6 insurrection wasn’t perpetrated by right-wing extremists loyal to Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old Brooklyn, New York, native also had choice words for his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson, who is set to unveil a series that appears to paint ultra-right-wing ne’er-do-wells as the real victims of domestic terrorism in America.

Republican congressman and Air Force veteran Adam Kinzinger got Rivera started by demanding on Thursday that Fox News employees take a stand against an upcoming series called “Patriot Purge,” which may turn out to be Carlson’s most ambitious attempt so far to undermine the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Anyone working for @FoxNews must speak out. This is disgusting,” Kinzinger tweeted. “It appears @foxnews isn’t even pretending anymore.”

Rivera stepped up to the challenge and tweeted back at Kinzinger “False Flags!? Bulls—.”

Carlson, the most-watched entertainer on prime-time cable, asserted in June that the FBI may have been involved in orchestrating a false-flag operation to frame the people actually responsible for the insurrection.

Kinzinger, who has defied members of his own political party by participating with the congressional committee investigating the bloody assault on Capitol Hill, praised Rivera for his courage.

“Thank you,” Kinzinger replied. “It’s insane. Basic facts and @FoxNews needs to pull this.”

Rivera also questioned Carlson’s brand of broadcasting when the New York Times contacted him Thursday.

“There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate,” Rivera wondered.

He complimented Carlson for being talented and “provocative” and referred to the 52-year-old broadcaster as family, but “Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff...” as Rivera put it, is apparently a step too far.

“The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump,” Rivera added.

Rivera supported Trump in the 2020 election and assured his own Twitter followers after the 45th president’s unquestionable loss in November — which Rivera does not refute — that the GOP leader would ultimately do what’s best for the nation.

“Fight, fight, fight like Hell as long as there is a realistic chance something can come of it,” Rivera advised Trump, referring to the former president’s legal challenges before they ran their course.

But he urged Trump, once that process ended, to “say goodbye with grace and dignity.”

Less than two months later, Trump supporters were engaging in hand-to-hand combat with law enforcement officials at the U.S. Capitol on the same day Trump stood outside the White House telling his loyalists “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

A preview for the program — billed as telling “The True Story Behind 1/6” — features one of Carlson’s guests claiming “The left is hunting the right.”

That’s followed by black-and-white footage of a Ku Klux Klan march outside the Capitol, FBI agents seemingly storming into a room and U.S. troops kicking down doors.

“False flags have happened in this country,” says another guest in that clip. “One of which may have been Jan. 6.”

There has been no evidence in the nearly 10 months since the violent uprising that Jan. 6 was anything other than an attempt by Trump supporters to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

Carlson has been credibly accused of being sympathetic to white supremacy, most notably during an extensive segment on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” that noted Fox News was extending Carlson’s role at the network. When accused of being a white nationalist, Carlson frequently says he doesn’t know what that means and denies wrong doing. President Joe Biden last week said that it was his opinion that white supremacy fueled the invasion of the Capitol.

On his show last month, Carlson said most of the people who made their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and forced elected officials into hiding “were peaceful.”

The crowd outside the Capitol at the time was calling for the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence, who wouldn’t participate in Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who is on the Jan. 6 committee with Kinzinger, tweeted her disapproval of Fox News allowing Carlson to push his agenda on their airwaves.

“It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation,” she tweeted.

The show will air on Fox Nation, a Fox News Media streaming platform, and not Fox News Channel. The service is subscription based and behind a paywall. A Fox News rep asked that the distinction be made.

