  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Geraldo Rivera Rips 2 GOP Senators For Turning Senate Into ‘Jerry Springer Show’

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News veteran Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday ripped Republican senators for turning the Senate into “The Jerry Springer Show.”

The Senate “used to be ‘the world’s most deliberative body,’” the conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.

But “lately, it’s been a Bazaar for Bozos,” he lamented.

Rivera called out the “low-brow rudeness” from GOP senators like Rand Paul (Ky.) and Roger Marshall (Kan.), who both have launched unhinged attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert.

Paul ridiculously blamed Fauci for all deaths from the coronavirus in the United States. Marshall, meanwhile, pursued a futile line of inquiry by grilling Fauci on his investments, which are already public record, prompting Fauci to say on a hot mic: “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”

Paul and Marshall’s “savage attacks” on Fauci “have no shame,” Rivera added in his tweet.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories