Geraldo Rivera tells Trump activist on Fox to accept election result: ‘You have to stop this!’

Geraldo Rivera said Trump has stopped speaking to him because he acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. (Fox News)

Veteran journalist and longtime friend of Donald Trump Geraldo Rivera on Monday blasted Trump activist Charlie Kirk for instilling false hope in thousands of Republicans for a possible win, urging him to “stop this”.

Rivera, an avowed Trump ally, said that echoing the president’s claims of election conspiracies was “dishonest” and urged Trump supporters "to understand that it’s over," shortly after the electoral college certified Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, and following a speech by the president-elect.

During the Fox News programme, Conservative activist Mr Kirk said the election was still on the margin in Georgia and Arizona, and Trump supporters have “very good questions” about the election results.

“Some of these by the way are still being played out there—there are still plenty of pending legal challenges,” Mr Kirk said.

Rivera, who appeared annoyed with the persistent claims of election conspiracy, said lawsuits have been thrown out of court by three Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices.

“For six weeks!” Rivera shot back. “We have litigated this for six weeks! Twice the Supreme Court of the United States rejected it and you have to stop this.”

He said persisting to insist against the Supreme Court and numerous lawsuits that have been dismissed is “giving false hope” to Trump supporters who believe the president.

Meanwhile, Rivera also used Twitter on Monday to urge Mr Trump to exit the White House with dignity.

“I hope that the president of the United States can have it his heart to put aside this election he has lost,” Rivera said in the video released before the electoral college announced the results.

“If he sticks it out any further, or much further, he will really appear as a sore loser.”

Even though electors have handed the victory to Mr Biden, the president and his team are still waging their crusade to win the election.

With some lawsuits filed by the Trump team still continuing, the Republicans are expected to make a last-ditch attempt to challenge the result on the floor of the House of Representatives in January.

The electoral college affirmed Mr Biden’s victory with 306 votes against 232 for Mr Trump. Those results will now be sent to the US Congress for certification in a joint session led by vice president Mike Pence on 6 January.

The new president will take the oath of office on 20 January, Inauguration Day.

