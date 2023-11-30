Gerard Randall, GOP official under scrutiny for nonprofit work, resigns from 2024 RNC host committee

Chairperson of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, left, congratulates Gerard Randall, Secretary of the Milwaukee Hosting Committee, after the signing of the official document selecting Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention August 5, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Chicago.

The secretary of the Host Committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee resigned Thursday in the wake of reports raising questions about the work his nonprofit had done with Milwaukee Public Schools funds.

"Gerard Randall resigned from all his Host Committee positions and duties," according to a statement from the MKE 2024 Host Committee.

The resignation comes two weeks after Milwaukee Public Schools cut ties with Randall’s non-profit, the Milwaukee Education Partnership. School board members found it was unclear what work he had done with MPS funds, and Wisconsin Public Radio reported he appeared to falsely claim prominent officials were on his leadership team.

Randall’s organization won contracts from MPS totaling more than $1.2 million since 2012. Several officials listed on his board of directors, including state Superintendent Jill Underly and Medical College of Wisconsin President John Raymond, have said they were never on the board.

Randall, first vice chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin and chair of the group’s African American Council, helped clinch the Republican National Convention for Milwaukee.

He was paid $23,077 by the Host Committee during 2022, the most recent tax filing by the organization. At that time, he was the only board member who was being paid, records show.

The convention will be held July 15-18, 2024, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the city.

Earlier Thursday, hundreds of members of the media gathered for a walkthrough of the downtown sites where the massive event will take place.

Daniel Bice of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin GOP's Gerard Randall resigns from 2024 RNC host committee