Gergeotown student arrested after making a threat to ‘shoot up’ a middle school

Georgetown County deputies arrested a student who made a threat to “shoot up” Rosemary Middle School on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A school resource officer was alerted after students and a teacher heard the eighth-grader make the threat, according to a release. No weapons were found, and the student’s parent was notified.

“Following a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that at no time were students or staff in danger,” Kristi Kibler, the spokesperson for Georgetown County schools, said in a release. “The threatening statements were inappropriate, and disciplinary action pursuant to the district’s discipline policy was followed along with the student being charged by the Sheriff’s Office with making threats.”

The school is operating under normal conditions.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.