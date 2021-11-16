German agency suspends approval process for Russia pipeline

FILE -- A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, April 9, 2010 during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. Germany's network regulator said Tuesday it has suspended its procedure to certify the operator of the new pipeline Nord Stream 2 that would bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea because of an issue with the company's legal form. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's network regulator said Tuesday that it has suspended its procedure to certify the operator of a new pipeline that would bring Russian gas to the country under the Baltic Sea because of an issue with the company's status under German law.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed earlier this year, but it is not yet in operation. It is a contentious project that Ukraine and the United States have opposed.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operation. Energy prices have soared in Europe, which imports much of its natural gas from Russia, and led to pain for businesses and households.

It wasn't immediately clear to what extent the move by the German network regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, to suspend the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator might delay those plans. The step is required before gas can legally flow.

“Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organized in a legal form under German law,” the regulator said in a statement.

The operating company is based in Zug, Switzerland, and “has decided not to transform its existing legal form but instead to found a subsidiary under German law solely to govern the German part of the pipeline,” it added. That will become the owner and operator of the German section of the pipeline.

The agency said the certification will remain suspended “until the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary” and it can verify the documentation is complete.

Owned by Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom with investment from several European companies, Nord Stream 2 was built under the Baltic Sea and bypasses Poland and Ukraine, raising objections from those countries.

The U.S. has strongly opposed the construction of Nord Stream 2, but it reached a deal with Germany in July to allow the pipeline's completion without imposing U.S. sanctions on German entities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification, sets demands

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to pump Russian gas and said the Swiss-based consortium needed to form a company under German law to secure an operating licence. The pipeline has faced opposition from the United States and some European states, which say it will make Europe too reliant on Russian gas, although surging gas prices in Europe due to a jump in global demand has fuelled some calls for more Russian supplies. The regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, said the Swiss company had decided not to turn itself into a German company but had set up a subsidiary under German law to deal with the section of the pipeline on Germany territory.

  • UK's Johnson says choice looms between Russian hydrocarbons, backing Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there is a choice coming soon on whether to mainline more Russian hydrocarbons or to back Ukraine, peace and stability, amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West. France and Germany on Monday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops on the country's borders. As Europe experiences an energy crunch, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping German authorities will soon certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry more Russian gas to Europe's biggest economy.

  • China hails Xi and Biden talks, after year of growing strain

    China on Tuesday hailed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, saying they had a candid and constructive exchange that sent a strong signal to the world. The video conference between the two leaders and their senior aides lasted more than three hours and was their first formal meeting since Biden took office in January. Facing domestic pressures at home, both Biden and Xi seemed determined to lower the temperature in what for both sides is their most significant — and frequently turbulent — relationship on the global stage.

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen on possible economic slowdown in China

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan that problems with China's real estate sector are being carefully monitored due to possible impact on the global economy.

  • Indonesia baby elephant dies after losing half of her trunk

    A baby elephant in Indonesia’s Sumatra island died Tuesday after losing half her trunk to a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species, officials said, despite efforts to amputate and treat her wounds. “We have tried our best, but it can’t be helped either,” said Agus Arianto, the head of Aceh province’s conservation agency. The 1-year-old female was among the last of the island’s 700 wild Sumatran elephants.

  • Kampala blasts: Explosions hit Ugandan capital

    At least 24 people are injured in the blasts near parliament and the city's police HQ.

  • Iraqi Kurd's death in Belarus underscores migrants' despair

    When Gaylan Delir Ismael heard that other Iraqis were making their way to Europe via an easily obtained tourist visa from the country of Belarus, the 25-year-old from the Kurdistan region jumped at the chance. Gaylan's body, in a black coffin wrapped in plastic, was returned to Irbil's airport in northern Iraq on Sunday after he died in a dark and soggy forest near the Belarus-Poland border. Belarus denies this, blaming Europe for denying them safe passage.

  • China former official sacked for supporting cryptocurrency

    Xiao Yi’s support of cryptocurrency mining has led to his expulsion from the Communist Party of China.

  • British Columbia Resident Drives Through Deep Floodwaters in City of Merritt

    An evacuation order was issued for the city of Merritt on Monday, November 15, as flooding and mudslides impacted southern British Columbia.Access into Merritt was prohibited as of 4 pm on Monday, according to officials. Floodwaters inundated two bridges across the Coldwater River and prevented access to the third, the City of Merritt said.City officials deemed water undrinkable even if boiled and warned residents to stop non-essential water use.This footage filmed by Instagram user @disfordarin shows him navigating through deep floodwaters. Credit: @disfordarin via Storyful

  • UK's Johnson says would use Article 16 appropriately, if needed

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather find a negotiated settlement to post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland but if the government does escalate its dispute with Brussels it will do so in an appropriate way. Relations between Brussels and London have soured in recent weeks after Britain, unhappy with the deal it signed up to in 2020, threatened to trigger an emergency clause known as Article 16, potentially leading to a trade war. However London and the European Union agreed last week to intensify efforts to solve the trade issues stemming from the Northern Ireland Protocol, after Brussels said it welcomed Britain's "change in tone".

  • Russian anti-satellite test reveals dangers of space junk

    A Russian anti-satellite weapon test this week demonstrated just how extreme the space junk threat is in orbit today.Why it matters: As space gets more crowded, events like a missile destroying a satellite, an explosion of a defunct spacecraft or a satellite-to-satellite attack could create debris that disrupts communications and endangers people in space.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The U.S. confirmed on Monday that Russia destroye

  • With all eyes on the Indo-Pacific, a burgeoning tech alliance is taking shape in the Euro-Atlantic

    On September 29-30, in a converted steel mill in Pittsburgh now serving as a startup accelerator, three top Biden cabinet members and two top EU officials huddled to launch the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). The TTC — if it takes root — could be a Euro-Atlantic answer to the Quad in the Indo-Pacific: an embryonic tech alliance and a building block for a new democratic tech arrangement. When looking at the tech-foreign policy nexus in political Washington, all eyes seem to be on the Indo-Pacific — particularly China.

  • Battlefield 2042 Feels Like The Wrong Game At The Wrong Time

    When I nail an MV-38 Condor transport hovering in the lens flare-filled sky with my rocket launcher, Battlefield 2042 is awesome. When my squad bursts onto the climate-torn scene in a massive tank, ramming through debris and blowing up abandoned office buildings, it’s a thrill to return to DICE’s militarized playground. When a round of All-Out Warfare starts up and 63 other internet strangers rush toward the first objective while explosions rain down overhead, it feels like what’s about to unfol

  • LIVE UPDATES: Florida Legislature returns for special session demanded by Gov. DeSantis

    The Florida Legislature's 4-day special session begins today as they discuss fining businesses that comply with federal laws, creating a Florida OSHA, and more.

  • Protest call in Cuba goes unheeded as organizers bottled up

    A call for protests went unheeded Monday as some of the organizers complained that government supporters had surrounded their homes so they couldn’t go out, while others said they were warned by Cuban police that they would be arrested if they took to the streets. Government critics had hoped to repeat a showing equaling that of four months ago when the island witnessed the largest demonstrations against the Communist administration in recent history. At the point set for the rally in Havana nobody showed up and the city's streets appeared calm.

  • Photos show a Syrian helicopter shot out of the sky in 2020, not the downing of an Ethiopian chopper

    A Facebook post shared hundreds of times purports to show the moment an Ethiopian military helicopter was shot down by Tigrayan rebels on November 11, 2021. This is false; the first three photos of the hit chopper were taken in Syria, while the final image of a rocket has been on the internet since at least September 15, 2021.The post, published on November 11, 2021, includes three grainy photographs of a burning helicopter as it falls out of the sky and a fourth picture showing a rocket on the

  • Macron, Putin agree on need to de-escalate migration crisis in Belarus -Elysee

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a de-escalation of the migrant crisis at the Belarus border, even if the two leaders disagreed on the origins of the crisis, a French official said on Monday. The Western bloc is seeking to stop what it says is a policy by Belarus to push migrants towards the European Union in revenge for earlier sanctions over a crackdown on protests last year against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko's re-election. Migrants - mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan - began appearing on Belarus' land borders with the EU this year, trying to cross into member states Lithuania, Latvia and Poland via routes not used before.

  • Aus beaches close as sharks eat dead whale

    Local media reported that there were around 30 sharks feeding on the whale, including tiger sharks and bronze whalers. The species of whale has not yet been determined.The carcass was first spotted on Monday (November 15) afternoon out at sea, but by Tuesday it was located around 100 metres away from the populated shore.The Western Australia Department of Fisheries is set to tow the whale three kilometres west of the island.

  • One of America's oldest senators is retiring. Let's hope he's not the last.

    One of America's oldest senators is retiring. Let's hope he's not the last.

  • Poland turns water cannon on rock-throwing migrants at border

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish security forces turned water cannon on migrants who threw rocks from across the Belarusian border, where thousands have gathered in chaotic attempts to reach the European Union, video footage shared by authorities showed on Tuesday. The crisis has led the EU to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, which it accuses of attempting to destabilise the bloc by pushing migrants across the border illegally. Footage shared by a Polish government spokesperson and the Ministry of Defence showed a further escalation of the crisis at the border, where migrants have assembled in growing numbers on the Belarusian side in the last week.