German airlines, rail company aim to reduce domestic flights

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's airline industry and main rail company said Thursday they aim to encourage more people to switch from planes to trains for domestic routes, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The German Aviation Association and Deutsche Bahn signed an agreement to offer more high-speed rail connections on routes currently served by short-haul flights.

The two sides said they expect more than 20% of plane passengers, or about 4.3 million people a year, could choose to travel by train instead.

This could cut a sixth of the carbon dioxide emissions currently generated by domestic air travel, they said.

Domestic flights in Germany are mainly used by business travelers and tourists catching connecting flights from one of the country's major airports.

Recommended Stories

  • PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 15, 2021, 8:15 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to PepsiCo's 2021 First Quarter Earnings Question-and-Answer Session.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Bought Coinbase Stock. Why That’s No Surprise.

    ARK Investment Management, led by widely followed portfolio manager and CEO Cathie Wood, bought $246 million worth of shares of Coinbase Global on Wednesday.

  • Equal pay bill nears approval in House, long odds in Senate

    House Democrats were poised to pass legislation Thursday that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate. The bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden's administration, is the latest salvo in a long-running debate about equality of pay and the government’s role in ensuring it. Despite their past efforts, including the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 signed into law by President Barack Obama, Democrats say there is still more that needs to be done to close a gap in pay, where white women make on average 82 cents to every dollar earned by white men.

  • Yields are sliding but U.S. economic indicators are improving. Here’s what’s driving the bond market ‘datapathy’

    Does the U.S. bond market have a bad case of “datapathy”? Analysts were also ready to discount the March retail sales data in part because the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory was likely to be driven by how fast the economy was expected to hit full employment, and not the consumer-driven retail sales numbers that were artificially boosted by the trillions of government stimulus funds coursing through businesses and households.

  • WATCH: Maxine Waters erupts at Jim Jordan and tells him to 'respect the chair and shut your mouth' during COVID-19 hearing

    After Rep. Jordan repeatedly sparred with Dr. Fauci and clashed with the chairman, Waters told him to "respect the chair and shut your mouth."

  • ‘Mommy did it,’ stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

    “We plead for the strength and recovery of that beautiful little girl as she continues to fight for her life.”

  • Hawley, who voted to overturn election, claims court bill seeks to overturn elections

    “It is a deliberate attempt to fundamentally change a core institution of American government and to overturn, effectively overturn the results of past elections,” said Hawley, who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

  • 'Not afraid to shoot': Migration raises tension in Texas border town

    More migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near Del Rio, Texas than Martinez recalls in his 13 years as Val Verde County Sheriff. Last month, he said, a resident fired his gun to scare a group of migrants walking on the outskirts of town; nearby schools were locked down in response. Tensions are rising in Del Rio, a city of 35,000, as the nation once again grapples with an increase in migrants seeking entry into the United States.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • People will likely need a booster shot of Pfizer's vaccine within 12 months, Pfizer's CEO said

    Many experts, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, suspect that coronavirus vaccines will become a yearly routine.

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Denmark is waging psychological war': Trauma for Syrian refugees  facing controversial deportation

    Asmaa al-Natoor never thought she would be comparing her adopted homeland of Denmark to her native Syria from which she fled. "He kills us with missiles directly," she says of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. "But the Danish government is waging a psychological war.” Ms al-Natoor is one of dozens of Syrian refugees who have been told their temporary residency in the seemingly progressive haven of Denmark has been revoked. Denmark ruled Syria safe for return last month, the first country in Europe to do so. Ms al-Natoor was encouraged to speak up after a fellow Syrian refugee, 61-year-old Akram Bathish, died of a heart attack just weeks after receiving notice from the immigration services.

  • Toddler found walking alone near highway while mom dined with friend, Texas police say

    Police say they found the toddler’s two siblings, ages 3 and 8, alone in a hotel room with the door ajar.

  • 'I'm desperate': Experts unpack James Charles' excuse for his teen sexting scandal

    Legal and psychological experts weighed in on James Charles' claim that desperation led to his sexting scandal.

  • Warner Bros. has ruled the box office in recent months despite its movies streaming simultaneously on HBO Max

    Warner Bros. movies have topped four of the five biggest weekends at the domestic box office during the pandemic.

  • Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles

    When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin.

  • 'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

    If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of them? Researchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex population during the estimated 2.4 million years that this fearsome species inhabited western North America during the twilight of the age of dinosaurs. They considered factors including the size of its geographic range, its body mass, growth pattern, age at sexual maturity, life expectancy, duration of a single generation and the total time that T. rex existed before extinction 66 million years ago.