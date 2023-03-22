German ambassador confirms that Putin would be arrested if he entered Germany

Dictator Putin

"Should Putin appear on German territory, he will definitely be arrested," Feldhusen said.

She recalled that Germany is a signatory to the Rome Statute along with over 120 countries.

"It will be very difficult for Putin to go on official trips to those countries," she added.

According to the diplomat, Germany believes that the warrant was issued in a timely manner.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging their involvement in the unlawful removal of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation since Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kremlin dictator's arrest is authorized in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, said.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the court’s ruling implies that there will be no negotiations with the present Russian leadership and no lifting of sanctions.

