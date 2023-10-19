German Ambassador denies that his country opposes Ukraine's accession to NATO

Martin Jäger, German Ambassador to Ukraine, has denied that his country opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Source: The German diplomat in an interview with European Pravda

Quote: "No, we are not actively opposing Ukraine’s membership. Don’t think that. To us, it is clear that the future of Ukraine is with the European Union and NATO. What we are discussing is the way to access NATO," Jäger said.

Details: According to Jäger, at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, there was a clear understanding among all parties that Ukraine's accession to NATO is impossible while the war continues.

At the same time, the German diplomat noted the experience of the Ukrainian army, which "might be a huge asset for the future NATO".

"But nevertheless, first of all, political decisions must be taken. And now they are as they are," he added.

The German ambassador is convinced that the results of the summit in Vilnius satisfied everyone.

"So on that basis, we look into the future, and we continue to work," he concluded.

Background: Before the NATO summit in Vilnius, the media reported that Germany insisted on delaying Ukraine's accession to NATO because of fears that this step could draw the Alliance into a war against Russia.

In addition, according to media reports, Germany, along with the United States, were in favour of formulating a summit statement that does not contain full support for Ukraine's path to NATO membership, let alone an invitation to Kyiv to join NATO after the war, as demanded by countries in Eastern Europe.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that Ukraine did not get more at the Vilnius summit of NATO because the leaders of the Alliance did not dare to take too much responsibility. She also believes that Ukraine will be ready for EU membership in two years and even earlier for joining NATO.

