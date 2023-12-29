German ambassador discusses aid to Ukraine in 2024 with Ukraine's Minister of Finance

On 29 December, Serhii Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine, and Martin Jäger, German Ambassador to Ukraine, discussed Ukrainian budgetary needs for the coming year.

Source: Marchenko and Jäger on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Jäger, commenting on the "productive and candid conversation" with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, noted that the parties "talked about the current budget situation and the needs for 2024."

Quote: "Germany will continue to stand closely by Ukraine's side," the ambassador said.

Today I had a productive and candid conversation with Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko. We talked about the current budget situation and the needs for 2024. Germany will continue to stand closely by Ukraine's side.@SergiiMarchenk3 pic.twitter.com/oWd7gRXY9l — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) December 29, 2023

Ukraine’s Minister of Finance added that he discussed with Jäger "further cooperation areas and Ukraine’s budgetary needs for 2024" and thanked for the assistance already provided.

Background:

The European Union did not approve a four-year plan of macro-financial assistance for EUR 50 billion before early 2024 because of Hungary's position. In this regard, the leaders agreed on an extraordinary summit dedicated to this issue, which will be held on 1 February.

Earlier, the media reported that the European Union was preparing a "plan B" with EUR 20 billion of financial aid for Ukraine if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blocked the main plan for EUR 50 billion.

