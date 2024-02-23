German arms major Rheinmetall wins Austria air defence contract

The Rheinmetall logo on the Rheinmetall building in Düsseldorf. Germany's biggest arms manufacturer, Rheinmetall, has won a contract to supply the Skyranger air defence system to Austria. David Young/dpa

Germany's biggest arms manufacturer, Rheinmetall, has won a contract to supply the Skyranger air defence system to Austria.

The company said that the contract is worth a figure in the mid-three-digit million-euro range, and plans to start delivery in 2026.

Rheinmetall is acting as a subcontractor of GDELS, a vehicle maker tasked with upgrading Austria's fleet of Pandur wheeled armoured vehicles.

The company's specialists designed a special lightweight version of the Skyranger 30 that can be easily integrated with the GDELS Pandur.

The Skyranger 30 is designed to counter current and emerging aerial threats to ground force.

On Thursday, Rheinmetall shares closed at €401.70, up 0.43% in Germany.