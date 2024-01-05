German army uses flexible working to attract Gen Z soldiers

The decline in Gen Z recruits has been linked to their need for a 'high degree of flexible and individual freedom' - LISI NIESNER/REUTERS

German commanders are trying to attract Generation Z soldiers with flashy adverts and flexible working as they heed their defence minister’s call to transform Germany into a “war-ready” nation.

After a brief rise in interest in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany military officials say those figures are back in decline, prompting them to launch fresh advertising campaigns.

There is even talk in the German government of bringing back conscription for male school leavers, with the defence ministry admitting it was a “mistake” to end the practice in 2011.

A key recruitment target is Gen Z, who were born between 1997 and 2012 and are perhaps best known for being digitally savvy from an early age. But the same group is said to be sceptical of whether the Bundeswehr can offer a healthy work-life balance, flexibility and working conditions on par with the private sector.

A Bundeswehr spokesman said: “Growing demand is offset by an overall decreasing number of potential applicants.

“The reason is the declining number of school and university graduates as well as changing expectations of the so-called ‘Generation Z’, who want a high degree of flexible and individual freedom to shape their professional lives.”

They added that the Germany army was also looking into flexible working and “optimising” the application processes – along with new advertising campaigns.

It is thought many Gen Z are sceptical if the army can offer a healthy work-life balance - RONNY HARTMANN/AFP

Among them is the Youtube series Save, a dramatic series of adverts promoting life in the German army as a medic. The campaign features scenes of young medics racing through the German countryside in armoured personnel carriers on exercise, accompanied by pumping techno music.

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, those militaristic scenes might make uncomfortable viewing for Germans still wrestling with “war-guilt”.

But Boris Pistorius, the German defence minister, has said that the time has come for Germany to be a “war-ready” nation, warning that Europe could be facing direct conflict with Russia within the next five to eight years.

“[Putin’s] threats against the Baltic states, Georgia, and Moldova must be taken very seriously. This is not just sabre-rattling. We could be facing dangers by the end of this decade,” Mr Pistorius warned in December in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

As for plans to bring back conscription, Mr Pistorius said he was looking “at alternative models, such as the Swedish model, where all young men and women are conscripted and only a select few end up doing their basic military service”.

Army in a poor state

A recent study by the Allianz Foundation found that 60 per cent of Germans aged 18-39 believe the country is becoming less secure due to international conflict. But there is some division as to whether conscription, rather than voluntary service, is a step too far.

Nozomi Pfaff, a 19-year-old considering a career in the Bundeswehr and attending a course for potential soldiers, told German newspaper Die Zeit: “I think the military is cool but that’s a matter of personality. I don’t believe in general obligations.”

For years, Germany has faced ridicule over the poor state of its army, which has partly been blamed on a reluctance to repeat the sins of the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

A Spiegel investigation in January 2023 revealed that during one military exercise involving infantry and the 10th Tank Division, all 18 Puma fighting vehicles involved broke down.

In 2015, the Telegraph reported that Germany was having to use Mercedes vans as stand-ins for armoured personnel carriers during training, and that special forces had to cancel a joint Nato exercise because no helicopter was available.

German soldiers have also complained of having to buy their own kit, such as protective vests and boots, because of the shoddy state of equipment issued by the Bundeswehr.

Boris Pistorius said: "We [Germany] could be facing dangers by the end of this decade" - CRAIG STENNETT

However, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chancellor Olaf Scholz in a major speech declared a turning point in German defence policy, which includes a €100 billion (£80 billion) spending package.

Serving soldiers in the Bundeswehr told the Telegraph they had noticed some improvements in kit and working conditions in recent months.

One soldier said: “In the last years the equipment got better and modernised, now we’ve got a good quality. Personalised protection gear is good, shoes for instance are available. Same goes for helmets.”

They added: “A few years ago you only got a light protection vest, you had to get all the good compartments by yourself. Now everyone has got a solid bullet proof vest.”

‘Flexibility and a good package’

The same soldier said the Bundeswehr was also becoming more open to flexible working and allows soldiers to work from home when it is appropriate.

“The Bundeswehr is changing. There is more flexibility. You can’t force your soldiers to play four weeks of war in the forest anymore, you need flexibility and a good package,” they said. “Flexible working hours and home office is possible. Parental leave as a father was put in place.”

Army officials said they were particularly struggling to recruit medics, pilots and radar specialists, an issue they were trying to address with a new round of advertising campaigns.

Germany has also announced development of a major new naval project, the development of the F126 frigate, which has interchangeable components, making it deployable in both polar and tropical regions.

The F126 has been described as the German navy’s biggest warship since the Second World War, with four of the vessels due to be completed by 2028.

