German bishops: far-right politics incompatible with Christian values

Georg Baetzing, Bishop of Limburg and Chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, speaks during a press conference. Arne Dedert/dpa

Germany's Catholic bishops on Thursday urged the faithful to oppose rising far-right nationalism, calling such politics opposed to the fundamental beliefs of Christianity.

"Völkisch nationalism is incompatible with the Christian image of God and man," reads a joint declaration presented by Bishop Georg Bätzing as head of the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) in Augsburg on Thursday.

The statement comes amid widespread concern in Germany that far-right political forces, especially the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, are gaining support in the country. The AfD has risen substantially in opinion polls over the past year.

"Right-wing extremist parties and those that run rampant on the fringes of this ideology can therefore not be a place of political activity for Christians and are also not electable."

The declaration also declared that taking part in far-right politics - and particular any form of racism or anti-Semitism - is incompatible with employment or voluntary service within the Catholic Church.

The bishops also addressed all of Germany: "We appeal to our fellow citizens, including those who do not share our faith, to reject and repudiate the politics from the far right. Anyone who wants to live in a free and democratic society cannot find a home in these ideas."

Bätzing said it was imperative for the Catholic Church to take a clear stance, given that polls currently show the AfD in the lead ahead of state parliamentary elections this fall in three states in the former East Germany.

In the statement, the bishops write: "After several spurts of radicalization, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in is now dominated by a nationalistic attitude."

The bishops said the AfD "oscillates between genuine right-wing extremism" and "a right-wing populism that comes across as less radical."