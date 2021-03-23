German brewery pairs with bakers to use surplus beer

  • A bread loaf that was baked with beer is displayed in the Coelven bakery in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. About 6,000 litres of the renowned copper-colored 'Altbier' of the historic Fuechschen brewery remain unsold and nearing its expiry date. The brewery now works with craft bakers who use the beer to make bread, with about twelve bakeries producing the grain bread and are giving the additional bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier free of charge with every loaf.(AP Photo/Daniel Niemann)
  • Brewer Peter Koenig poses for a photo in the historic Fuechschen brewery in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, with about 6,000 litres of its renowned copper-colored 'Altbier' unsold and nearing its expiry date. The brewery now works with craft bakers who use the beer to make bread, with about twelve bakeries producing the grain bread and are giving the additional bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier free of charge with every loaf.(AP Photo/Daniel Niemann)
  • Bread that was baked with beer is displayed at the Coelven bakery in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The historic Fuechschen brewery in Duesseldorf, has about 6,000 litres of its renowned copper-colored 'Altbier' unsold and nearing its expiry date. The brewery is now working with craft bakers who use the beer to make bread, with about twelve bakeries producing the grain bread and are giving the additional bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier free of charge with every loaf.(AP Photo/Daniel Niemann)
  • Beer barrels are stacked in the historic Fuechschen brewery in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, with about 6,000 litres of its renowned copper-colored 'Altbier' unsold and nearing its expiry date. The brewery now works with craft bakers who use the beer to make bread, with about twelve bakeries producing the grain bread and are giving the additional bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier free of charge with every loaf. (AP Photo/Daniel Niemann)
  • The restaurant of the Fuechschen brewery is closed in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, where about 6,000 litres of its renowned copper-colored 'Altbier' remain unsold and nearing its expiry date. The brewery now works with craft bakers who use the beer to make bread, with about twelve bakeries producing the grain bread and are giving the additional bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier free of charge with every loaf.(AP Photo/Daniel Niemann)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Germany Beer Bread

A bread loaf that was baked with beer is displayed in the Coelven bakery in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. About 6,000 litres of the renowned copper-colored 'Altbier' of the historic Fuechschen brewery remain unsold and nearing its expiry date. The brewery now works with craft bakers who use the beer to make bread, with about twelve bakeries producing the grain bread and are giving the additional bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier free of charge with every loaf.(AP Photo/Daniel Niemann)
DANIEL NIEMANN
·2 min read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With restaurants and bars all closed due to pandemic restrictions, a Duesseldorf brewery found itself with 6,000 liters (1,585 gallons) of its copper-colored “Altbier” unsold and nearing its expiry date.

But with trying times come novel solutions. Fuechschen Brewery brewery paired up with craft bakers already using leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot," or “Spent Grain Bread.”

“It would have been such a shame to just toss out such a tasty beer,” said Peter Koenig, whose family has run the brewery since 1908.

“Then we came up with this idea to bake the bread with the beer, to leave out the water,” he said Tuesday. “I think it's great that these two craft industries have come together like this.”

About a dozen bakeries have been producing the Treberbrot since the start of the week, giving the added bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier, a regional specialty, for free with each loaf.

“It's a very hearty, tasty bread with a crispy baked crust and a soft middle,” said baker Janika Derksen, whose family runs Coelven bakery.

She said that word of the bread, which her bakery sells for 3.95 euros ($4.65) a loaf including the bottle of Altbier, has spread rapidly.

“We've had queries from all across Germany if we can send it by mail, which we gladly do,” she said.

Customer Michael Maassen dropped by on Tuesday to pick up a loaf for himself — and the bottle of Altbier — after hearing about the promotion from social media.

“It's a great campaign, solidarity with one another is more important now than it ever has been," said the 48-year-old soldier.

“I hope it tastes like Fuechschen!”

Beer sales in Germany have been hurt by lockdown measures that have kept restaurants and bars shut since the beginning of November, except for takeouts.

That's a problem particularly for Germany's many small brewers, like Fuechschen, which often rely heavily on selling draft beer that they can't shift at the moment.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • England considering whether to take the knee ahead of World Cup qualifiers

    Ollie Watkins said the issue is to be discussed by the team but backed team-mate Tyrone Mings’ call to continue with the anti-racism demonstration.

  • Jury seated in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

    Derek Chauvin is the first of four former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial in the case, and the only charged with murder.

  • SC man linked to Capitol riot and Proud Boys will plead guilty in threat case

    Evidence seized at a Lexington County house includes a Capitol police shield, a map of the District of Columbia subway, eye protection, a tactical vest with hard plates, a police baton, a mag light, masks and gloves.

  • Study finds most long haulers have symptoms 6 weeks after virus

    According to a new study by Northwestern University, 85% of long haulers experience neurological symptoms more than six weeks after having the virus.

  • Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar: Annie & Kristen (UK Featurette)

    This summer break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you BRIDESMAIDS (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, a villain’s evil plot? Is there anything these two can’t handle? Hold onto your culottes because you’re about to find out.

  • Boulder shooting - live: Biden calls for immediate gun control action as details on suspected shooter emerge

    Follow the latest updates

  • Boulder Shooting Survivor: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Like There's Anywhere Safe Anymore, Sometimes’

    "This feels like the safest spot in America and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda, you know, and a bag of chips."

  • At least 10 killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

    This marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. within the past week, and a police officer is among the latest victims.

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Hellebuyck posts 1st shutout of season, Jets top Canucks 4-0

    Adam Lowry had two goals, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Monday night. The shutout had plenty of meaning for Hellebuyck. “It means you’ve finally perfected a game,” Hellebuyck said.

  • Marathon Bombing survivors react to death penalty update

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

    The suspect is accused of stopping three National Guard vans, identifying himself as a detective, ordering the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanding to search their vans.

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy compares gun violence to drunk driving in hearing after Colorado shooting: 'The answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers'

    Kennedy suggested that the issue of gun violence is overblown, after mass shootings have killed 18 people in the country in the past week.

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he had actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • Prince Harry starts new job with Silicon Valley firm

    "I am really excited to be joining the BetterUp team and community! Thanks for having me," Harry wrote in a blog post for the company.

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery-store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - on YouTube

    An expert told Insider that he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active-shooter scene and livestream it.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisFox News host tells Trump that Biden's DHS secretary has resigned, notes her error after he applaudsA jump in Social Security benefits