German Budget Hawk Sees Stars Align for Finance Ministry Bid

German Budget Hawk Sees Stars Align for Finance Ministry Bid
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Reiter, Patrick Donahue and Christoph Rauwald
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

As the dust settles on Germany’s election, control over the finances of Europe’s largest economy could fall to a 42-year-old former tech entrepreneur who wants to lower taxes and tighten spending.

Christian Lindner, the head of the Free Democrats, campaigned for reducing burdens on business and eliminating expenditures like subsidies for electric cars. He’s made the role of finance minister a key demand in pending coalition negotiations, and since the two larger partners need his votes to form a majority, he’s entering the talks with some leverage.

“We need a return to growth-oriented policies that promote economic activity, and we need to limit senseless government expenses,” he said during an appearance on ZDF television just before the vote.

Lindner, whose business career was patchy at best, is also under pressure. Falling short in securing a role for the FDP in Germany’s next government could imperil his political career after he controversially pulled out of coalition talks four years ago.

After the FDP finished fourth in Sunday’s vote, he moved early to offer an olive branch to the Greens to form a “progressive center” for a ruling coalition.

The two parties would have the power to anoint Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic winner. If a deal with the SPD fails, they could also turn to Armin Laschet from Merkel’s conservative bloc, who came in second and is still holding on to the chance to become chancellor. Lindner has said he’d prefer to govern with Laschet, but even the conservative candidate has acknowledged that Scholz should get the first crack, after a narrow election victory.

Initial discussions between the Greens and the FDP are already under way, and Scholz welcomed the efforts to find common ground.

“That’s how it should be,” he said late Monday in an interview with public broadcaster ARD. “The key thing is that we quickly show that we are up to the task we have been given by the voters, and I’m sure that we’ll get there.”

The Greens co-leader Robert Habeck, who has also expressed interest in becoming finance minister, is ready to take up talks with the FDP, saying it makes sense that the parties that are furthest apart see if they can make a partnership work. Coalition negotiations are set to take months.

The tactical positioning by two parties with no chance at leading the government reflects Germany’s fragmented political landscape. Like elsewhere in Europe, big-tent centrist parties are losing support, leaving room for other groups to claim a share of power.

The trend was held at bay during Merkel’s 16-year tenure, but is now clear after her conservatives slumped to their worst-ever result. Lindner, who bought a Porsche at the age of 19 with money made through a small ad agency, is ready to take advantage.

In a Bloomberg webinar this month, Lindner made it clear that the price for any alliance with the Social Democrats would be steep, but left the door open.

“For us, policy content is the decisive factor. There is no automatic tendency for one coalition or another.” He has maintained this line after the election.

If Lindner succeeds in becoming finance minister, he could play a key role in restructuring Germany’s banking sector, including unloading the government’s 15% stake in Commerzbank AG and restructuring the country’s public-sector lenders.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“On economic policy, the FDP insists on austerity and opposes eurobonds.”

-- Björn van Roye, Senior Global Economist. Click here for more coverage.

He has rejected tax increases and veering from Germany’s constitutional debt brake. But he could still find ways to raise funds to invest in Germany’s transition to cleaner technologies, which the Greens are pushing. In its campaign platform, the FDP has called for the government to sell holdings in Deutsche Post AG and Deutsche Telekom AG.

Despite his relative youth, Lindner has long been the face of the FDP. Joining as a teenager, he took control in 2013 at the age of 34. He led the pro-business party back into German parliament after it crashed out following a rocky coalition for Merkel’s second term.

In 2000, the same year he was elected to state parliament in North Rhine-Westphalia, he co-founded Moomax GmbH, a company that marketed Internet avatars. After securing venture capital funding, it collapsed as the dot-com bubble burst. He now describes it as a learning experience and uses it to promote the idea that Germany needs to encourage people to take risks.

“Affluence needs to be earned,” Lindner said on the campaign trail in Stuttgart, whipping up the crowd of some 150 people. “A strong economy isn’t everything. But without it, it’s a dream that this country will be able to meet its climate goals.”

He has frequently slammed the Greens for wanting to place restrictions on the economy such as forbidding combustion-powered cars from 2030 and restricting domestic flights. While the Greens have attacked the FDP for wanting to ease taxes on the wealthy.

Overcoming such hurdles will be key for Scholz to form a government and wrest the chancellery from the conservatives. The Social Democrat has the upper hand and will approach the Greens and the FDP as “friends,” he said Monday at his party’s headquarters in Berlin.

In the meantime, Lindner will use every advantage available to put himself in line for finance minister.

During the ZDF appearance, he said that the broadcaster’s make-up artist had noted that he’s a capricorn and asserted that people with that star sign are good with money, an endorsement he jokingly accepted.

(Updates with Scholz comment from seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Social Democrats win election but uncertainty beckons

    Germany braces for a period of political unpredictability after the Social Democrats Party narrowly wins a general election but faces a rival claim to power from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative camp.

  • Central bank digital currencies can slash cross border payment time - BIS

    Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can slash the time needed for cross border payments to seconds from days and cut costs, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said, citing a pilot scheme to test the digital forms of fiat currencies. The trial showed cross border transactions could be made in a few seconds, instead of three to five days, as CBDCs help skirt complicated arrangements under which payments are passed via a network of banks, the BIS said in a report on Tuesday. "Enabling faster and cheaper cross-border wholesale payments, including to jurisdictions that don't benefit from a vibrant correspondent banking system, would be positive for trade and economic development," said Benedicte Nolens, head of the BIS Innovation Hub, Hong Kong Centre.

  • Blackstone to sell The Cosmopolitan resort and casino for $5.65 billion

    As part of the deal, MGM Resorts International would buy the operations of The Cosmopolitan for $1.63 billion. MGM would also enter into a long-term lease agreement with a partnership among Stonepeak Partners, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc, which will acquire The Cosmopolitan's real estate assets. Blackstone had acquired the property for about $1.7 billion in 2014 and spent $500 million on upgrades, including renovating nearly 3,000 guest rooms and adding new restaurants and bars.

  • European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records early on Tuesday as the shortage of supplies will only get worse just as the winter season starts. Stocks of ev

  • Brent Oil Soars Above $80 as Global Energy Crunch Shakes Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil roared above $80 a barrel on signs that demand is running ahead of supply, depleting inventories amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe leading crude benchmark rose for a sixth day to h

  • Colosseum kits and plastic flowers help Lego's earnings double

    While parts of the global retail industry are still reeling from the pandemic and related supply chain issues, the family-owned company said it would continue to bet on physical stores to attract new customers. "If anyone doubted whether stores would still have relevance on the other side of COVID-19, we have simply seen both traffic and revenue come back into stores," Chief Executive Niels Christiansen told Reuters. Lego said it had outpaced the toy industry in all major markets during the first six months of 2021 as production was uninterrupted by COVID-19 restrictions and most of its physical stores reopened.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Sunac is latest Chinese developer to face liquidity woes as its Shaoxing unit struggles to collect US$619 million in sales proceeds

    A local subsidiary of Sunac China Holdings, one of China's most heavily indebted property developers, has come under liquidity pressure, as it was prevented from collecting sales revenues by the government's market-cooling measures. Sunac's unit in the Zhejiang provincial city of Shaoxing has had to wait for local authorities to register the titles of its apartments, preventing the developer from collecting more than 4 billion yuan (US$619 million) in sales proceeds, according to sources familia

  • California to require garment industry to pay hourly wages to workers

    Newsom signed the Senate Bill 62, also called the Garment Worker Protection Act, and will pave way for garment workers in the state to get a minimum wage of $14 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees. "California is holding corporations accountable and recognizing the dignity and humanity of our workers, who have helped build the fifth-largest economy in the world," Newsom said in a statement.

  • iPhone Assembler Starts Energy-Saving Measures in China

    (Bloomberg) -- iPhone assembly operations in China are beginning to reduce their energy consumption because of a sudden power crunch in the country, which has triggered government-imposed curbs on a range of businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic Dashb

  • Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

    BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after 16 years of rule by Merkel's conservative bloc, and it could lay the groundwork for a more ambitious European Union.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."

  • The return of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has become a nationalist moment for China

    State media used her return as proof that the fate of Chinese citizens is closely intertwined with that of the Communist Party.

  • Fiona Hill said Trump's deadly Jan. 6 'self-coup' attempt showed the ways he'd made the US more like Putin's Russia

    Trump during his tenure "came to more closely resemble Putin in political practice" than any of his predecessors, Hill said.

  • An NC neighborhood’s vote over its racist namesake can’t end there

    While residents discuss the neighborhood’s future, maybe they should examine more of its past. | Opinion