German Bundestag believes that Ukraine should have Taurus to strike targets in Russia

Several leading representatives of the German Bundestag concerned with defence matters have advocated giving Ukraine Taurus long-range missiles to launch strikes against Russian targets, a position which the federal government had previously deemed unacceptable.

Source: German news paper Rheinische Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Previously, defence spokeswoman for the Green Party Sara Nanni and former Bundeswehr Colonel Roderich Kiesewetter, an expert on foreign policy for the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), have spoken out in favour of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Both emphasise that Ukraine should have the right to use these long-range missiles to destroy Russian systems from which missiles are launched into its territory.

Quote: "The most effective defence against Russian airstrikes is to fire on targets on Russian territory and in the occupied territories in the east of Ukraine, from where Russia carries out its attacks," Nanni said, adding that this is the best defence for Ukrainian civilians and is provided for by international law.

Kiesewetter believes that German cruise missiles will be indispensable for such strikes.

"Taurus is important because this system is very effective and can be used to destroy supply and command structures far beyond the front line," he said.

The CDU politician thought that Ukraine could liberate the Crimean peninsula if it used long-range weapons to destroy the Crimean Bridge, which would prevent Russian forces from entering the peninsula, destroy the Black Sea Fleet, and force the Russians to surrender.

Background: After the massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairwoman of the Bundestag's Defence Committee and Representative of the Free Democratic Party, also called for Ukraine to be supplied with Taurus missiles. She pointed out that now Ukraine is in dire need of ammunition for artillery, Taurus and spare parts for the large equipment that they can supply.

At the same time, the German government is continuing to refuse to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

