German Bundestag rejects opposition proposal to supply Taurus to Ukraine

The Bundestag has rejected the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) (CDU/CSU) opposition alliance to supply German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The proposal of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which directly calls on the federal government to supply Taurus, was rejected by a majority of votes.

MPs from the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, who have long insisted on such a supply in the coalition, motivated their refusal by the fact that the opposition's request was connected with the plenary debate on the annual report of the military commissar.

For example, FDP MP Nils Gründer explained: "Of course, the FDP parliamentary group is in favour of supplying Taurus (...), but I find it weak that we are holding this debate today amid the concern of our soldiers."

It was also reported that the Greens accused the CDU and CSU of looking only for headlines. "Sadly, the current proposition of the CDU/CSU fraction is aimed solely at a tactical advantage in internal political debates in the Federative Republic of Germany," the Greens stated.

The CDU and CSU already wanted to put the issue of the supply of Taurus missiles to a vote in the past. But the corresponding proposal was submitted to the committees by the coalition majority.

Even if a majority of the Bundestag votes to supply Taurus, the federal government, in particular the Federal Security Council, has the final say on arms exports.

The German government continues to refuse to supply Taurus to Ukraine.

