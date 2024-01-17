German Bundestag rejects opposition proposal to supply Taurus to Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
10
Taurus cruise missile. Stock photo: Getty Images
Taurus cruise missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Bundestag has rejected the proposal of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) (CDU/CSU) opposition alliance to supply German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The proposal of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which directly calls on the federal government to supply Taurus, was rejected by a majority of votes.

MPs from the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, who have long insisted on such a supply in the coalition, motivated their refusal by the fact that the opposition's request was connected with the plenary debate on the annual report of the military commissar.

For example, FDP MP Nils Gründer explained: "Of course, the FDP parliamentary group is in favour of supplying Taurus (...), but I find it weak that we are holding this debate today amid the concern of our soldiers."

It was also reported that the Greens accused the CDU and CSU of looking only for headlines. "Sadly, the current proposition of the CDU/CSU fraction is aimed solely at a tactical advantage in internal political debates in the Federative Republic of Germany," the Greens stated.

The CDU and CSU already wanted to put the issue of the supply of Taurus missiles to a vote in the past. But the corresponding proposal was submitted to the committees by the coalition majority.

Even if a majority of the Bundestag votes to supply Taurus, the federal government, in particular the Federal Security Council, has the final say on arms exports.

The German government continues to refuse to supply Taurus to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • EU calls for laws to force greater algorithmic transparency from music-streaming platforms

    The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. The bill would also require Spotify et al to make it clear where a song has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear takes the electric pickup off-roading

    The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.

  • Yes, EVs had trouble charging in Chicago cold. No, it wasn't entirely their fault

    A lack of charging infrastructure, the tendency of all batteries to suffer in extreme cold, and potentially a lack of owner knowledge may have added up to a perfect winter storm for Chicago EV owners.

  • UAW president wants to unionize Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant

    UAW president Shawn Fain is sending a delegation to Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to try to convince workers to join the union.

  • 2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results

    Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.

  • NASA's robotic, self-assembling structures could be the next phase of space construction

    Fortunately, NASA (as as always) is thinking ahead, and has just shown off a self-assembling robotic structure that might just be a crucial part of moving off-planet. Published today in Science Robotics, the paper from NASA Ames Research Center describes the creation and testing of what they call "self-reprogrammable mechanical metamaterials," which is a highly precise way to describe a building that builds itself. "We think this type of construction technology can serve a lot of very general applications," lead author Christine Gregg told TechCrunch.

  • Samsung's latest Galaxy phones offer live translation over phone calls, texts

    At Samsung's launch event today, where the company introduced its AI-powered Galaxy S24 line of smartphones, the company introduced how AI could improve the calling experience with a new Live Translation feature. The feature, one of several translation features coming to the new smartphones, allows customers to make or receive a call in a language they don't speak and then receive a live translation of the call both audibly and on the screen. "It's like having your own personal interpreter on your calls," noted Samsung VP of Product Management, Drew Blackard.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup puts generative AI front and center

    Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones are here and they're packed with AI-powered features.

  • Amazon eyes AI, autonomous vehicles and Asia as $1B industrial innovation fund evolves

    Amazon has spent nearly two years putting an undisclosed portion of its $1 billion industrial innovation fund to work with investments in nearly a dozen U.S. and Israeli startups focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment. Now, Amazon is flexing a bit — with an aim to expand geographically and to push into areas like generative AI that support the broader mission, the fund's new head Franziska Bossart told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, which launched in April 2022, is still intent on finding and investing in startups that can help the e-commerce giant deliver goods faster, while improving the experience of customers as well as the employees who work in its warehouses and logistics departments.

  • A government shutdown this weekend remains a possibility despite Senate progress

    Laborious Senate rules and hard-line GOP opposition stand in the way of Washington's efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

  • U.S. re-designates Houthis as 'terrorist' group after 3rd strike on Yemen's militants. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

    The U.S. announced on Wednesday it has decided to put the Houthis in Yemen on the terrorist list again. The decision comes as the U.S. continues to launch strikes against the militant group for their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.

  • Amazon takes minority stake in Bally Sports networks, will stream games on Amazon Prime

    The move is a significant one for fans who subscribe to a TV service that doesn't have a deal with Bally.

  • Want to get ahead of the tax game? Save big with these Amazon-exclusive software deals

    The 2023 filing season is upon us. Let these programs from TurboTax and others simplify the process and help you keep your sanity.

  • Impulse Space wants to open up far away orbits with Helios kick stage

    Impulse Space revealed more details today about its next product, a high-energy kick stage called Helios, that could make getting to geosynchronous orbit cheaper than ever before. Mueller is well-known in the space propulsion world: he worked as CTO of Propulsion at SpaceX and led development of the Merlin rocket engine, which still powers the Falcon 9 workhorse rocket, and the Draco engines on the Dragon spacecraft.

  • RevOps platform Fullcast raises $34M to set the stage for growth

    Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures, with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • The bipartisan child tax credit plan, No Doubt at Coachella and Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement

    The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • 2024 Ford Mustang Review: Not entirely new, but definitely improved

    The 2024 Ford Mustang, including the EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse models, isn't exactly ALL new, but it's unquestionably better and more characterful.

  • Aleph Farms’ cultivated beef process receives blessing from Israeli government

    Aleph Farms received regulatory approval in the form of a “No Questions” letter from Israel’s Ministry of Health for its cultivated beef manufacturing process. Aleph, an Israel-based cellular agriculture company, says it is the first company to receive this kind of approval for cultivated beef. This process uses animal cells, not a slaughtered animal, often fed and grown in a bioreactor.

  • India puts tech firms on notice over deepfakes inaction

    India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.