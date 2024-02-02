German Bundestag votes to end tax relief for farmers despite protests

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz casts his ballot during the final voting on the federal budget 2024 during a session of the German Bundestag. Ann-Marie Utz/dpa

The German parliament agreed on Friday to gradually eliminate tax relief on diesel fuel for farmers despite massive protests in recent weeks.

Before it can come into force, the law still has to pass the upper house or Bundesrat. The next regular session of the Bundesrat is scheduled for March 22.

The planned cuts have caused a wave of demonstrations by farmers, some of whom drove their tractors from all over Germany to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to partly protest against the planned move.

The president of the German Farmers' Association, Joachim Rukwied, said on Thursday that there were indications the federal states, which make up the Bundesrat, could put the brakes on the law.

"The tax increase on agricultural diesel must be taken off the table," he said.

Until now, farms have been able to receive a partial refund of the tax on diesel - with a rebate of 21.48 cents per litre.

Germany's governing coalition had at first wanted to scrap the tax relief immediately as it scrambled to fill a hole in the 2024 budget caused by a court order saying funds allocated for coronavirus spending could not be used elsewhere.

The government then agreed to a phased end to the tax relief after an initial backlash to the plans, which included Economy Minister Robert Habeck being prevented from leaving a ferry by protesting farmers.

The phasing out of the subsidy would be completed by 2026.

The government also decided to scrap a planned abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture, but even that has not placated farmers, who are protesting generally about working conditions and falling living standards.

The protests have even spread to other EU countries such as France.

