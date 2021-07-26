German business morale down on supply shortages, virus fears

The skyline with the financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirsti Knolle and Caroline Copley
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kirsti Knolle and Caroline Copley

BERLIN (Reuters) -German business morale fell unexpectedly in July on continuing supply chain worries and amid rising coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Monday, the first decline since January.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from a revised figure of 101.7 in June and versus a Reuters poll forecast of 102.1.

"Supply bottlenecks for preliminary materials and concerns regarding a renewed rise in (coronavirus) infection numbers are weighing on the German economy," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Companies gave a slightly better assessment of their current situation but optimism with regard to the coming months waned.

The Ifo expectations index fell to 101.2 from 103.7 in June, while the current conditions index rose to 100.4 from 99.7.

Almost 64% of industrial firms in Europe's biggest economy complained about bottlenecks in supply chains, while 60% of wholesalers and 42.5% of retailers also reported shortages, according to the institute.

"Nerves are on edge again," said Andreas Scheuerle, economist at Dekabank. "The first drop in the Ifo business climate came faster than feared."

Events including the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters in China and Germany and cyber attacks have conspired to drive global supply chains towards a breaking point, threatening the flow of raw materials, parts and consumer goods.

"The expected straight-line economic recovery in the second half of 2021 is not a foregone conclusion," Bankhaus Lampe chief economist Alexander Krueger said.

Supply chain disruptions are likely to persist and economic recovery will continue to depend on the pandemic, Krueger added.

Germany's car industry - featuring powerful brands like Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW and accounting for an estimated 5% of the economic output and more than 800,000 jobs - this month slashed its forecast for 2021 production growth in response to the insecurities.

The flooding in western Germany two weeks ago is likely to add to the problems, and road transportation of goods has slowed significantly. In the week of July 11, as the disaster unfolded, the volume of late shipments rose by 15% from the week before, according to data from supply-chain tracking platform FourKites.

In Germany's tourism and hospitality sectors, among the worst hit by lockdowns, euphoria has also ebbed, with many fearing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said.

After more than two months of steady decline, COVID-19 cases have been rising since early July, due mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Roughly 60% of Germany's 83 million people have had a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and about half are fully vaccinated.

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Caroline Copley, Frank Siebelt, Rene Wagner and Reinhard BeckerEditing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Day 2021: Suzhou Wins The Race to Host EV Maker's Annual Event, Beating Out Hefei and Xi'an

    The host city for Nio, Inc.'s (NYSE: NIO) annual gala event, where it customarily makes new product and services announcements, has been finalized. What Happened: Suzhou, a city located west of Shanghai, China's business capital, has been finalized to hold the fifth annual Nio Day, the CnEVPost reported. The choice of the host city marks the culmination of a multi-step process that includes the invitation of bids, shortlisting of cities based on preliminary surveys and voting of Nio users on the

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum On Bullish Streak Heading To Upper End Of Range

    What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher over multiple days, coming off a July 21 low of 29296.39 to a peak of over 34,000 Saturday July 24, a move of over 15%. Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is bouncing off a low of 1717.17 on Wednesday to a peak of over 2180 at the time of publication, up over 25% in four days. Why It's Important: The two leading cryptocurrencies have been range bound since a major correction earlier this year. Bitcoin set an all-time high of 64900 on April 21

  • Fintech Growth Stocks Don't Come Much Safer Than This

    In some cases, financial technology companies are attempting to revolutionize their industries, facilitating new ways of doing business. In other cases, fintechs are just competing for space in burgeoning areas of the economy and struggling to become profitable.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • Chipmaker TSMC says too early to say on Germany expansion

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that it was too early to say whether it will build factories in Germany and that talks were in early stages, as the EU seeks to reduce chip imports amid a supply shortage. The European Commission had held discussions with global chip giants, including Intel and TSMC, as the EU seeks to boost semiconductor production and shield itself from shocks in the global supply chain. Taiwan and TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, have become central in efforts to resolve the pandemic-induced chip shortage that has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even appliances.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Supply, Rising Vaccination Rates Expected to Be Supportive

    Early losses were pared by expectations of strong demand and support from falling oil stockpiles and rising vaccination rates.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – July 26th, 2021

    It’s been a particularly bullish start to the week. A Bitcoin return to $40,000 levels would spur an extended rally, with resistance levels in play at the start of the week.

  • St. Anthony: Drake’s Organic Spirits mix includes venture capital

    Mark Anderson grew up on a farm in North Dakota and graduated from the University of North Dakota in business and aviation with the requisite certifications to be a pilot. But those jobs were scarce amid airline layoffs in the early 1990s. In the three decades since, he traded commodities, invested in energy equipment and created an organic distillery. That latest business — Maple Plain-based ...

  • Oil falls $1 as coronavirus, slower China imports hit demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell $1 on Monday as concerns about fuel demand caused by the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as changes to import rules in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 97 cents, or 1.3%, to $73.13 a barrel by 0850 GMT while U.S. Texas Intermediate crude was at $71 a barrel, down $1.07. Coronavirus cases continued to rise over the weekend with some countries reporting record daily increases and extending lockdown measures that could slow oil demand.

  • Back to work: Can employers legally mandate vaccinations?

    Many hospital systems, colleges, universities, and corporations are imposing vaccine policies, some requiring their workforce and student body to be vaccinated before returning to campus.

  • U.K. to Scrap Post-Brexit Red Tape on Wine Imports, Cutting Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government said it will scrap a piece of planned red tape on wine imports. a move it said would save 10 pence ($0.14) on each bottle imported into Britain. From 2022, wine shipped to the U.K. from the EU, or about 55% of all wine consumed in Britain, was due to require a so-called VI-1 certificate, which requires laboratory analysis of the wine to prove it meets certain regulations. The wine and spirits industry had warned this paperwork would have pushed up prices.“Cutti

  • Heathrow's COVID-19 losses hit £2.9bn as CEO warns UK 'falling behind its EU rivals'

    The airport said it has sufficient cover for its commitments until October 2022 in the 'extreme no revenue scenario'.

  • UK dividends beat second quarter expectations in dramatic bounce-back

    The main driver was companies restarting dividends; around 90% of the year-on-year increase came from firms that had cancelled dividends in Q2 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

  • Oil Giants Hunt for That One Last Big Hit Along Coast of Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- If an energy transition is underway around the world, it hasn’t reached the streets of Ilha da Conceicao, the working-class district at the heart of Rio de Janeiro’s oil revival. There, buses and trucks are piling into Baker Hughes Co.’s shipyard, where the energy services giant is churning out hundreds of kilometers of oil and gas piping. One street over, Exxon Mobil Corp. is loading supplies to explore the country's biggest offshore oil fields. Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEne