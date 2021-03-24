German cabinet approves extra budget with record new borrowing

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved on Wednesday a debt-financed supplementary budget of 60 billion euros ($71 billion) which will lift annual new borrowing to a record high of more than 240 billion euros this year, a government official said.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz also suggested a draft budget for next year with additional net new debt of 81.5 billion euros for which parliament will have to suspend a constitutional debt brake for a third year in a row, the official added.

The revised budget plans mean that Germany's overall pandemic-related net new debt could exceed 450 billions euros from 2020 to 2022.

The budget plans underline Germany's readiness to continue massive deficit spending in the COVID-19 pandemic as Berlin is struggling to contain a third wave of coronavirus cases linked to a more infectious variant.

($1 = 0.8455 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen, editing by Emma Thomasson)

