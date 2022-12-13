German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

6
Victoria Waldersee and Gergely Szakacs
·7 min read

By Victoria Waldersee and Gergely Szakacs

BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions.

The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs).

Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

Companies from those three countries have accounted for 29 out of the 31 cash subsidies handed out by Hungary for major investments in its auto and battery sector over the past decade, according to a Reuters analysis of government data that shows the scale of German, Chinese and Korean convergence there.

"Cathodes, anodes, separators, assembly lines, the full battery supply chain is here," said Dirk Woelfer of the German-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce in Budapest. "This is a foot in the door to Europe."

Recipients of such subsidies included the likes of German automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and battery makers such as China's BYD and Korean rival Samsung SDI. The median subsidy level has been 15% of investment.

In total, Hungary has received over 14 billion euros ($15 billion) in foreign direct investment into its battery sector alone in the past six years, according to government figures.

Major investments are broadly classed as those worth over 5-10 million euros, varying with factors such as jobs created.

State incentives and the opportunity for automakers and battery suppliers to work next door to each other is proving a strong pull, according to interviews with about 20 industry players and consultants in Germany, Hungary, China and South Korea.

China's CATL, the world's No. 1 EV battery maker, and Korean battery giants SK Innovation and Samsung SDI, all told Reuters that the planned proximity to German carmakers was a key factor in their decisions to invest in Hungary, as well as being able to source separators and other components there.

CATL is investing $7.6 billion to build Europe's largest battery plant in Hungary. This plant and the $2.1 billion BMW factory will both be sited in the city of Debrecen, which is attracting an ecosystem of suppliers, ranging from makers of brakes and battery cathodes to industrial machinery.

Mercedes-Benz is converting its factory in Kecskemet to produce electric cars, while Volkswagen's Audi is making cars and electric motors in Gyor.

Such big business could present a boon for Prime Minister Orban's government as the country faces its toughest economic environment in more than a decade, with inflation running above 20%, the economy slowing and EU funds in limbo.

Yet the Hungarian EVs project also faces stiff obstacles, according to many of the industry insiders.

One key concern is the huge demands that massive battery plants will place on the electricity grid, which needs to shift away from fossil fuels towards renewables to meet the net-zero emissions targets of much of the auto industry, the people said.

A lack of specialised workers in Hungary to work in battery cell manufacturing could also drag on capacity, they added.

HIPA, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry agency responsible for attracting investments in areas ranging from batteries and cars to logistics, did not respond to Reuters queries about the EV industry.

'CHINA'S MADE GOOD STEPS'

Hungary's welcome to Asian battery makers might jar with concerns expressed by Brussels and Berlin about the perils of Europe becoming too dependent on China and other foreign powers, particularly in technologies central to the green transition.

Still, for now, the need to ramp up EV output leaves the European auto industry little choice but to source from Asian players, said Csaba Kilian of Hungary's automotive association.

"I absolutely agree that European manufacturers should have their own sources ... but it's a competition, and China has made good steps," he added. "There is a learning curve."

Europe should have a EV battery manufacturing capacity of 1,200 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2031 if current plans come to fruition, outstripping expected demand of 875 GWh, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) estimates. But of that 1,200 GWh, 44% will be provided by Asian companies with factories in Europe, ahead of homegrown firms on 43% and U.S. pioneer Tesla with 13%, according to a Reuters calculation based on BMI data.

The prospects for developing a battery sector in Germany have been set back by record energy there as a result of the loss of Russian gas, according to autos consultants at Boston Consulting Group and Berylls Strategy Advisors.

Hungary offers a comparatively stable energy system bolstered by nuclear energy, as well as high subsidies and Europe's lowest corporate tax rate of 9%.

The entire battery supply chain has come to the country, said Ilka von Dalwigk, policy manager at the European Battery Alliance, launched by the European Union in 2017 to kick-start a homegrown industry.

"Everything is located there. When we look at the forecast for 2025 and 2030, it looks like it will have one of the largest production capacities in Europe," she added.

"It might very well be that Hungary is in fact the next big battery production cluster in Europe."

Asked about concerns about reliance on Asia for technology, an EU official said the bloc - which must approve member state subsidies to investors - had a system in place to cooperate and exchange information on investments from non-EU countries that may affect security.

The European Commission is currently in talks with Hungary over the size of the subsidy the country will offer to CATL for building the Debrecen plant, the official added.

'SENDING THE WRONG SIGNAL'

For some Western companies, setting up shop in Hungary is a tough decision.

German autos supplier Schaeffler said it was on the verge of setting up its primary electric motor plant in Hungary rather than Germany in August because of the appeal of Hungary's incentives, but decided on Germany for fear of sending "the wrong signal" to Germans who fear a loss of jobs to overseas.

Other industry players expressed a range of concerns over potential pitfalls for the burgeoning Hungarian auto industry as factories ramped up, including the power grid issue.

Batteries, in particular, are highly energy-intensive parts of EVs to produce, requiring high amounts of power for the drying the materials and machine operation.

Hungary's sources of energy in 2021 comprised 80% fossil fuels, 14.5% nuclear and 3.6% solar, according to a Reuters calculation of data from the BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

The mix spells trouble for carmakers who will soon need to showcase carbon-free credentials across their supply chains under new German and European legislation.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met senior executives from BMW and auto suppliers including Schaeffler and Knorr-Bremse in Munich last month, ahead of the German carmaker announcing it was beefing up its investment in the country.

Topics discussed included plans to improve logistics infrastructure in Hungary and increasing the amount of renewables energy used for the power grid, according to one of the companies that attended.

When BMW first announced its plan to build its Debrecen plant, in 2018, the government committed to spending around 135 billion forints on improving local infrastructure, according to calculations by the German-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce.

On the battery side, CATL told Reuters it was considering developing solar power with local partners in Hungary.

Despite the risks, Alexander Timmer, a partner at Munich-based consultants Berylls Strategy Advisors who has worked on several autos and battery projects in Hungary, said the country presented an appealing package.

"The combination of cost advantages, state subsidies, and closeness to automakers' plants makes Hungary increasingly attractive to battery producers, he added.

($1 = 397.54 forints; $1 = 0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee in Berlin, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang, Zhang Yan; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand Defence Force to retire P-3 Orion planes early, leaves capability gap

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -The New Zealand Defence Force on Tuesday said it would retire five P-3K2 Orion aircraft five months earlier than planned because of staff shortages, leaving it with few planes for search, rescue and surveillance operations until at least July. The Orion aircraft are being replaced by new Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, with the first arriving in New Zealand on Tuesday, the remainder to be delivered by mid-2023. The Orions conduct a range of tasks, including aerial surveillance of New Zealand's exclusive economic zone and search and rescue missions in the southern Pacific.

  • Biden to unveil council on African diaspora in United States

    U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday the establishment of an advisory council on engagement with the African diaspora in the United States, as Washington seeks to deepen ties with the region through a summit this week. Dana Banks, special assistant to the president and special adviser for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, said Biden will sign an executive order to establish the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States on Tuesday, which she said will advise the president on a range of issues. The move will come on the first day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, during which Biden will meet leaders of African countries.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Jamie Dimon on Ukraine, China, homeownership and more

    Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, discusses the economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, China loosening its "zero COVID" policy, mortgage rates and more.

  • Why Taiwanese are among Ukraine's foreign fighters

    A small number of people, who see parallels with their island's situation, have travelled to fight.

  • 'Joker' Director Reveals First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In 'Folie À Deux' Sequel

    Director Todd Phillips revealed a “day one” photo of the actor on set in the upcoming film.

  • Has STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

    Most readers would already know that STAG Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) stock increased by 6.8% over the past three months...

  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.70

    Omnicom Group Inc.'s ( NYSE:OMC ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.70 per share on 11th of January. The...

  • Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed rate hike decision

    Asian shares were mostly higher in cautious trading Tuesday as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. Oil prices gained more than $1 a barrel. Markets have struggled this year thanks to high inflation and the interest rate hikes engineered to combat it.

  • World Cup semifinals: How to watch Argentina-Croatia, France-Morocco

    Start times and TV and streaming options for the World Cup semifinal matches, featuring Argentina vs. Croatia and France vs. Morocco.

  • Thor: Walrus sighting at Calshot beach extremely rare, expert says

    Thor the walrus took up residence on Calshot beach following visits to the Netherlands and France.

  • US nuclear official fired after being accused of stealing luggage from airport

    Republicans slam Biden administration’s ‘wokeness’ in hiring Brinton

  • U.S. sends first shipment of power gear to aid Ukraine

    The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia. The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two more planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States this week.

  • Musk Shares Rare Photos Of His And Grimes' Son X Visiting Twitter HQ

    Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter to share pictures of his 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii during a visit to Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco. X AE A-Xii was born in 2020 and is Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In one of the pictures, Musk tweeted, "X in beautiful San Francisco." X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022 The photo was taken near a heart sculpture in San Francisco's Union Square. In another pi

  • Alabama, Utah become the latest U.S. states to ban TikTok on state devices

    The actions follow warnings from FBI Director Chris Wray last month who said the Chinese government could use the ByteDance-owned app to control data collection on millions of U.S. users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations. Her directive also orders executive branch agencies to take all necessary steps to prevent TikTok from accessing sensitive state data.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces hit nine Russian command posts General Staff report

    Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 11 enemy attacks and struck nine Russian command posts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 December Details: Over the past day, Ukraine's Armed Forces units have repelled attacks by the Russian invaders near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Serebrianskyi reserve in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Yurivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Vremivka i

  • Hong Kong drops curbs on incoming travellers, scraps COVID app

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong announced that from Wednesday international passengers arriving in the territory would no longer face COVID-19 movement controls or be barred from certain venues, and that it was also scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 mobile application. An amber code issued to international arrivals for their first three days in Hong Kong meant they were not allowed to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants. They will still need to show a photograph or paper record of their COVID-19 vaccines at some venues which require it, Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau told a press briefing, but arrivals face no restrictions on moving around.

  • US inflation report may show further slowing of price spikes

    A high-profile report on inflation to be released Tuesday morning could show another month of cooling prices and add to evidence that the pressures on American households are gradually easing. A milder inflation report would also encourage optimism that the Federal Reserve will suspend its interest rate hikes sometime early next year. Economists have forecast that consumer prices rose 7.3% in November compared with a year ago, according to the data provider FactSet.

  • China's stunning reversal on lockdowns showed that mass protests can influence policy change in the country — but experts say it still doesn't threaten Xi's regime

    It's unlikely that such protests could one day create an Arab Spring situation, experts say. "Chinese protestors are realists," said one professor.

  • The asset bubble that’s quietly popping

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers meet this week to raise borrowing costs again in a fight against the highest inflation in four decades that they're not close to winning.