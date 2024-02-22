German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW recall thousands of vehicles in US

The Volkswagen logo stands in front of the entrance to the Emden plant. Lars Penning/dpa

The German car manufacturers Volkswagen and BMW have been ordered to recall hundreds of thousands of cars in the United States due to separate safety issues.

A total of 261,257 cars from Volkswagen and its subsidiary, Audi, are affected by the recall, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Thursday.

According to the NHTSA, the cars have a problem with a pump on the fuel tank, which increases the risk of fire. Workshops would replace the pump free of charge.

At BMW, 79,670 cars were affected by a recall due to a problem with the brake system, which could increase the braking distance. The ABS and DSC stability control may also not work properly, the agency said.

Here too, the workshops would rectify the problem free of charge.

The United States is an important market for German car manufacturers. Last year, the Volkswagen Group and all its brands delivered around 993,100 vehicles in North America, an increase of almost 18%.

BMW sold 395,741 cars in the USA, 9% more than a year earlier.