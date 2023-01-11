German cartel office issues objections to Google data processing

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the entrance of the Google office in Berlin
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office regulator said on Wednesday it had issued objections against Google's data processing terms and that it expected the company to make changes accordingly.

The cartel office sent parent company Alphabet, Google Ireland Ltd and Google Germany GmbH a preliminary legal assessment on December 23, the regulator said in a statement.

It said users were not currently given sufficient choice as to whether and to what extent they agree to the far-reaching processing of their data across services.

A spokesperson for Google said the company would continue to engage constructively with the German regulator to try to resolve its concerns.

"People expect us to operate our business responsibly -- by both maintaining product experiences that put users first and updating our services continuously to meet the expectations of regulators," the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese Feel the Worst Off Since 2010 as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- More than half of Japanese households said their livelihoods have worsened in a Bank of Japan survey, sending a clear signal that the hottest inflation in four decades is eating into people’s confidence. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From

  • Bayer gains on report activist Bluebell pushing for break-up

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer shares gained 1.7% in early Wednesday trade following a report activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built an equity stake and is pushing for a break-up of the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company. The stock traded at its highest in more than five weeks after Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that Britain-based Bluebell is also seeking an overhaul of Bayer's corporate governance, citing sources. Bluebell, launched three years ago, has a history of challenging the policies and executives of some of the world's biggest companies, including GSK, Glencore, Vivendi and Danone, while owning very small stakes.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russian War Won’t Turn to WWIII

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will stop Russian aggression and the conflict won’t turn into World War III, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as his forces battled to keep control of Soledar and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Aw

  • Delta Air Lines Earnings Set To Soar Nearly 500% As Consumers Prioritize 'Experiences'

    Delta Air Lines earnings are expected to surge 495% vs. a year earlier, kicking off airline results amid a travel rebound. DAL stock has been surging.

  • Upcoming Chinese holiday, high coal stocks keeping lid on Australian trade

    Chinese interest in Australian coal has been limited by the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday and high domestic inventories, meaning few deals have been completed since China lifted an unofficial ban on imports last week. Thawing diplomatic relations between Australia and its biggest trading partner led to China allowing three power utilities and the country's largest steelmaker to resume Australian coal purchases for the first time since 2020. The resumption of the coal trade between Australia and its largest trading partner China after a three-year halt is being watched as a test case for the return of shipments of other Australian goods such as wine and barley which accounted for billions of dollars of trade between the two nations.

  • Who's your Daddy: Navigating donor questions as a single mom by choice

    Here’s how some SMBCs are addressing the "dad" topic with their children in age-appropriate ways

  • 49ers favored by 10, Vikings and Cowboys each favored by 3 in NFC wild card round

    The betting lines are out for the NFC wild card round, and the 49ers are unsurprisingly heavy favorites. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite over Seattle in the wild card round. The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice this season, 27-7 in San Francisco in Week Two and 21-13 in Seattle in Week 15. The Vikings [more]

  • Netflix stock: 'Glass Onion,' 'Wednesday,' and 'Troll' drive resurgence

    Here are quick details by the solid move higher in Netflix shares year to date.

  • Exclusive-Apple supplier BOE plans new factories in Vietnam -sources

    Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam, two people familiar with the matter said. BOE is in talks to rent dozens of hectares of land in north Vietnam to add to its relatively small plant in the south that supplies mostly television screens to South Korea's Samsung and LG Electronics Inc, the people said, declining to be identified as negotiations were confidential. Northern Vietnam has in recent years attracted significant investment from electronics giants, becoming a major hub for the production of smartphones, computers and cameras, including flagship goods from Apple and Samsung.

  • China goes a step further in regulating deepfakes

    China’s cyberspace regulator is cracking down on deepfakes.

  • Down 44% in 2022, This Entertainment Giant's Stock Is Set Up for Long-Term Potential

    Since its founding in 1923, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become a staple of entertainment for all ages, and that success is reflected in its stock's performance. Since debuting on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1957, Disney has treated investors to consistent gains over the decades, thanks in large part to its embrace of cutting-edge technology. Recently, however, Disney's stock has struggled.

  • 3 Things Every Crypto Investor Should Look Out For in 2023

    This past year was dominated by controversy, bankruptcies, and some cryptocurrencies even becoming completely worthless. The original cryptocurrency is still the most valuable, even if it is down more than 70% from its all-time high. For investors looking for any sign of a bull market returning, there is one crypto and metric that I believe should be kept in focus.

  • Bitcoin's Modest Rally Sends Crypto-Related Stocks Sharply Higher

    The crypto mining sector is posting the largest gains in Monday trading.

  • Disney asks employees to work from office four days a week - CNBC

    However, with the rise of vaccinations and fall in severe cases that require hospitalization, Disney's move mirrors other companies like Snap, Tesla and Uber in asking employees to return to office. The move also comes after Iger returned as chief executive officer replacing Bob Chapek in November, a surprise comeback that coincided with Disney's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.

  • German government warns of ‘Godfather’ malware targeting banking, crypto apps

    Germany said "Godfather" virus generates a fake copy of a banking or crypto app login screen to appropriate a user's information and steal funds.

  • Digital License Plates Mean You Could Be Tracked, Hackers Find

    The plate maker said it has already fixed this problem, but the researchers found similar “critical vulnerabilities” in a wide range of vehicles on the market today.

  • Meta rolls out AI ad-targeting tech in an effort to reduce discrimination

    Meta is launching promised AI tech it hopes will reduce discrimination in ads.

  • Europe quizzes TikTok on data safety, disinformation and DSA compliance

    A meeting between TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, and senior European Union lawmakers that took place today saw the video sharing platform's chief executive quizzed on a range of topics — including its preparations to comply with incoming pan-EU rules focused on content governance and safety (aka the Digital Services Act; or DSA), and its approach to existing rules on privacy and data protection (including the General Data Protection Regulation). Other topics the EU said its commissioners brought up in the meetings with Chew included child safety, Russian disinformation and the transparency of paid political content. TikTok has faced a range of regulatory scrutiny across the bloc in recent years, including complaints from consumer protection authorities and a number of interventions by data protection authorities -- as well as having two open GDPR inquiries in Ireland (one into TikTok's processing of children's data and another into its data transfers to China), which began in 2021.

  • Amazon brings Prime shipping to more third-party sites on January 31st

    Amazon is bringing 'Buy with Prime' to third-party sites in the US at the end of January.

  • Reminder: Our January Members-Only Call Is Wednesday!

    Our monthly Action Alerts PLUS members-only call will be live on Wednesday, January 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11 Time: 12 p.m. ET Our call can be watched on a Live Video Feed at the Action Alerts PLUS homepage, here.