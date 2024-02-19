German central bank expects weak growth to start 2024

The Deutsche Bank logo is pictured above the entrance of a branch in Oldenburg city center. The German economy's weak performance will continue through the first months of the current year, the German Bundesbank central bank forecast in its latest monthly report published on 19 February. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

The German economy's weak performance will continue through the first months of the current year, the German Bundesbank central bank forecast in its latest monthly report published on Monday.

Following a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of 2023, economic output in Germany could fall again slightly in the first quarter of 2024, the report said.

Numerous strikes by German labour unions, including a lengthy work stoppage at the national railway Deutsche Bahn, have played a role in slowing short-term growth, the bank said.

Economist consider two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP as a technical recession.

"However, a recession in the sense of a significant, broad-based and prolonged decline in economic output cannot be identified and is not currently expected," the bank's experts wrote in the monthly report.

The Bundesbank forecast consumer spending to pick up again in view of a "stable labour market, sharply rising wages and a declining inflation rate."

At the beginning of the current year, however, consumers are likely to have continued to hold back on spending, the report cautioned, and private consumption - an important pillar of the economy - fell at the end of last year.

According to preliminary data from Germany's Federal Statistical Office, overall economic output shrank by 0.3% percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter.