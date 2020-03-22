German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in self-quarantine after her doctor tested positive for the coronavirus

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel self-quarantined two days after she was in contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Merkel's spokesman announced that she would continue her work while in quarantine.

The news comes after the country's officials announced new restrictions on social contact among Germans to confront the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on gatherings of two or more people.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has entered quarantine after she came into contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert announced Sunday that Merkel decided to self-quarantine two days after the doctor administered her a precautionary vaccine against pneumococcal infection, according to the Associated Press. He reportedly said she would work from home while undergoing "regular" tests.

"Even from domestic quarantine, the chancellor will continue her official business," Seibert said, according to the German outlet DW.

The announcement came just after Merkel announced sweeping new restrictions for the country to address the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on gatherings of two or more people.

As of Sunday, Germany had 23,921 identified COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths. Europe is the new epicenter for the pandemic, with Italy the most affected country outside China, having recorded more than 53,500 cases and more than 4,800 deaths.

Read the original article on Business Insider