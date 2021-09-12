German chancellor candidates face off in 2nd TV debate

Election campaign posters of the Christian Union parties show Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, left, with the slogan: "Determined for Germany" and the Social Democratic Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz with the slogan "Chancellor for Germany - Whoever wants Scholz votes the SPD' at a street Germany, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — With two weeks left before Germany's national election, the three candidates for chancellorship face off Sunday in the second of three televised election debates.

Round one was widely called for Olaf Scholz, the center-left candidate whose Social Democrat party has taken the lead in recent opinion polls.

His closest rival, Armin Laschet of the center-right Union bloc, has trained most of his fire on Scholz since then, raising the prospect of a strong shift to the left in Germany's government if his rival wins.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who chose not to run for a fifth term, said this week that her Union bloc always expected to have to fight to retain power after her 16 years in office.

The Green party's candidate, Annalena Baerbock, has refrained from attacking the other candidates personally even as her party has slipped further in the polls, focusing instead on her signature issues of social justice and combating climate change.

The third and final debate takes place on Sept. 23, three days before the election.

Slightly over 60 million Germans will elect a new parliament on Sept. 26. The party with the most seats will seek to form a coalition government and gets its candidate elected as chancellor by lawmakers.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Manchin insists he ‘can’t vote for’ $3.5tn spending bill

    Moderate Democrat who is the Senate swing vote says cost is too high and efforts to speed bill’s passage too hasty ‘I cannot support $3.5tn. If I can’t go home and explain [the bill], I can’t vote for it,’ Manchin told ABC’s This Week. Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Joe Manchin, the moderate Democrat standing in the way of Joe Biden’s signature $3.5tn spending bill, insisted again on Sunday he would not support the package, declaring the price tag too high and White House efforts t

  • Bavaria's CSU rallies behind struggling Laschet as German vote looms

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, received strong support from Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) on Saturday as he mounts a push to close the gap in the polls with the Social Democrats (SPD) two weeks before the national election. Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Laschet, the chancellor candidate for Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance, is struggling to draw voters ahead of the Sept. 26 vote in which Merkel is not running for a historic fifth term.

  • 1 dead, 5 others wounded in shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

    CHICAGO — Six people were shot — one of them fatally and another critically injured — on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl also was among the wounded, Chicago police said. Authorities said the six people were outside and walking to their vehicles in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman around 9:40 p.m. Someone in another vehicle “fired multiple ...

  • U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 11, out of 456,755,075 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.78 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • German leadership hopefuls clash on TV over money-laundering raids, far-left

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The conservative candidate to be German chancellor took on his Social Democrat rival in a TV debate on Sunday, two weeks before elections, pressing him on his record on tackling money-laundering and whether he would ally with a far-left party. Armin Laschet's conservative bloc is trailing the Social Democrats (SPD) in polls and, in a combative start to the prime-time debate, he sought to undermine the credibility of the centre-left party's Olaf Scholz, currently finance minister. Laschet accused Scholz of failing in his supervision responsibilities in light of raids last week https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-prosecutors-search-ministries-over-money-laundering-probe-2021-09-09 on the finance and justice ministries that were part of an investigation into the government's anti money-laundering agency.

  • Prince Andrew risks ire of judge in civil case if legal team refuses to attend initial hearing

    Prince Andrew risks the wrath of a New York judge if his lawyers decline to take part in a pre-trial hearing on Monday in his sexual assault civil case.

  • WSJ Opinion: The Tense Politics of a Texas Abortion Law

    Journal Editorial Report: Both the left and right want to politicize the courts. Image: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

  • Harris, Bush preach unity at Flight 93 memorial, 20 years on from attacks

    Vice President Kamala Harris joined former President George W. Bush at a ceremony on Saturday to honor the lives lost 20 years ago on United Airlines Flight 93.Driving the news: The vice president and the 43rd president devoted much of their remarks to remembering the unity that brought Americans together after the 9/11 attacks. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden on Saturday praised Bush's speech and reinforced a si

  • Man uses scooter to beat person sleeping outside famed Nashville music hall, cops say

    Police said the attack was unprovoked.

  • White House defends Fauci from new attacks over China grants

    The White House said Thursday that it stands by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden, who has faced renewed attacks this week from conservatives over the extent to which the U.S. biomedical establishment funded potentially dangerous research into bat coronaviruses in Chinese laboratories.

  • New Jersey officials break ground on multimillion dollar wind port

    New Jersey state and federal officials broke ground Thursday on the roughly $250 million New Jersey Wind Port, saying it will generate jobs and lead to economic development.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • Tulsa Massacre 100 years later: Black Wall Street reimagined as Black tech hub

    The area was so successful that famed author and orator Booker T. Washington dubbed it the "Black Wall Street of America" in 1913. Earlier this year, survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre recalled the scenes of horror and the evisceration of the city that once was. Another survivor of the two-day span of violence against Black residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma's Greenwood district, World War II veteran Hughes Van Ellis, lamented the losses and the thought of "what it could have been," he told members of Congress.

  • Five reasons to panic: Auburn looking sloppy against Alabama State

    Are you panicking yet?

  • Chris Christie Called Out Over His Part in Putting Trump in Power: ‘You Have to Own Up’

    Chris Christie locked horns with CNN’s Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him,

  • Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 Anniversary Speech Was Every Bit as Batshit as You’d Expect

    The former mayor went on a rambling rant where he called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs an "asshole" and "idiot" and claimed he "never was with a woman or young girl with" Prince Andrew

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Fair behavior? Lessons learned at the Democrats’ booth at the Western Idaho Fair

    Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion

  • Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video

    EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

  • Newsom slams challenger Larry Elder for telling supporters to report election fraud ahead of Tuesday's recall election

    Last week, former President Donald Trump also baselessly claimed California's recall election would be rigged.