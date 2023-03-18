German Chancellor: Warrant for Putin's arrest shows that no one is above law

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Sky News.

Quote: "The International Criminal Court is the right institution to investigate war crimes ... The fact is that nobody is above the law and that's what's becoming clear right now," Scholz said at a news conference in Tokyo, which he held together with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called the ICC's decision to issue a warrant for Putin's arrest a strong step forward.

On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the representative of the President of the Russian Federation on children's rights.

