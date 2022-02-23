German charged with bogus ATM withdrawals at Bunny's in Manchester

Feb. 23—A resident of Germany was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday and charged with fraudulently withdrawing thousands from a downtown convenience store ATM.

Police charged Joan Josif Jokai-Weiss, 61, with felony theft by deception involving alleged withdrawals from the ATM at Bunny's Convenience Store in downtown Manchester.

Bunny's workers told police that Jokai-Weiss made multiple withdrawals over the past several weeks, with more than one withdrawal a day at times, police said.

The ATM company has requested financial compensation from Bunny's because the withdrawals were made with stolen debit or credit cards, police said.