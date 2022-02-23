German charged with bogus ATM withdrawals at Bunny's in Manchester

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Feb. 23—A resident of Germany was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday and charged with fraudulently withdrawing thousands from a downtown convenience store ATM.

Police charged Joan Josif Jokai-Weiss, 61, with felony theft by deception involving alleged withdrawals from the ATM at Bunny's Convenience Store in downtown Manchester.

Bunny's workers told police that Jokai-Weiss made multiple withdrawals over the past several weeks, with more than one withdrawal a day at times, police said.

The ATM company has requested financial compensation from Bunny's because the withdrawals were made with stolen debit or credit cards, police said.

