Infineon's quarterly revenue, forecast beats on robust chip demand

FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -German chipmaker Infineon reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in everything from cars to mobile telephones.

Infineon, which gets about 40% of sales from the automotive sector, also forecast first-quarter revenue of 3 billion euros, exceeding the 2.93 billion euros expected in a poll of 19 analysts by Vara Research.

"We are investing significantly more in order to take advantage of opportunities to grow," Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said in a statement.

"We are continuing to expand our manufacturing capacities - for silicon as well as for the compound semiconductors silicon carbide and gallium nitride."

Last month, the Munich-based chipmaker said it would invest about 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2022, up from about 1.6 billion this year.

Infineon's revenue grew to 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) from 2.72 billion in the fourth quarter, ahead of expectations of 2.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Rival chipmaker STMicroelectronics also reported bullish earnings in its latest quarterly report.

Infineon also forecast 2022 revenue of between 12.2 billion and 13.2 billion euros, in line with expectations.

($1=0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology and Telecoms Correspondent in Stockholm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DoorDash to acquire food delivery company Wolt

    On-demand delivery giant DoorDash announced Tuesday it was acquiring food delivery company Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at €7 billion, or $8.1 billion. Talking about the acquisition, Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash said in a statement that the move “will accelerate our product development, bring greater focus to each of our markets and improve the value we provide to consumers, merchants, as well as Dashers and couriers around the world.” Finland-based Wolt was founded in 2014 by Miki Kuusi, who, upon the deal closing, will run DoorDash International and report to Xu.

  • The Priciest Zip Codes of 2021 Will Surprise You (New York City Didn’t Make the Cut)

    A small town in California has topped the list for the fifth year in a row

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, 'buy low and sell high.' What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. There is one signal that investors can look for – and that’s insider moves on a stock. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of company leadership and responsibility; in

  • Elon Musk Loses $50 Billion in Two Days in Record Wealth Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has lost $50 billion so far this week after Tesla Inc. shares plunged for the second day in a row.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the bi

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Are you in search of stocks whose dividends could outlast you? Here are three stocks to think about purchasing.

  • These are the next three mega-cap tech stocks you’ll be hearing more about

    As technology stocks have led the market for the better part of a dozen years, there are now 15 companies in the sector that have risen to mega-cap status — those valued at $200 billion or more. Five are valued at more than $1 trillion, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) which I consider a tech company.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Beat Bitcoin

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest firm has a reputation for scoring big wins with explosive growth plays -- and it's no secret the famous investor is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks these three Cathie Wood stocks can outperform Bitcoin. Keith Noonan: Unity Software (NYSE: U) stands as the fourth-largest overall holding in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, and I think the interactive-software development company stands a good chance of crushing the market over the long term.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Famed value investor Peter Lynch once said: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." And that makes a lot of sense. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a 100% loss, but there is no limit on the upside.

  • The 'SPAC king' just warned investors that tech stocks could get 'really pummeled' soon ⁠— here are the 3 areas he wants to be in right now

    The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.

  • Tesla Erases $199 Billion in Worst Two-Day Rout in 14 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost about $199 billion in value during its biggest back-to-back selloff since September 2020 amid a host of negative news.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk

  • These 25 semiconductor stocks could rise as much as 43% with chips in short supply

    DEEP DIVE Just about every investor is aware that a shortage of semiconductors and related equipment, including microprocessors and chips, are in short supply while demand is high. And yet the stocks of this critical group trade relatively low to the broader stock market.

  • General Electric to break up into 3 independent companies

    General Electric announced Tuesday it will break itself into three independent companies focused on aviation, health care and energy.Why it matters: The planned split of the once industrial powerhouse comes after years of seeing its stock underperform and the buildup of high levels of debt.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The world demands — and deserves — we bring our best to solve the biggest challenges in flight, health care and

  • Semiconductor Sales Soar in Q3 on Increased Demand: 5 Winners

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • The Case Against Owning All Dividend-Paying Stocks in Retirement

    Income investors are often all about dividends, but that may not be a smart strategy for retirees. Here’s why, and what investment model they should consider instead.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Rivian Prices IPO at $78, Valuing the Company at $70 Billion

    The all-electric vehicle maker's near $70 billion valuation would surpass the market capitalization of Honda Motor.

  • Why Lucid Stock Jumped 46% in October and Continues to Rally

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been all over the news in recent weeks, but Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stumped everyone with the kind of attention it received: Its shares surged a whopping 45.7% October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, with all of those gains coming in just the last week of October. Lucid first caught the market's attention at the end of September when it announced the start of commercial production and said it was ready to deliver its first cars, the Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan, by the end of October. With the Air Dream's range rating beating Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) longest-range EV, the Model S, by nearly 100 miles, EV enthusiasts had a lot to look forward to.

  • 4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

    Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.

  • Coinbase stock plunges after a less volatile summer crypto market suppressed fees

    Coinbase Global Inc. shares hit new closing highs two days in a row heading into Tuesday's quarterly earnings report, but a summer slowdown in cryptocurrency trading sent them tumbling back down in late trading.