German Climate Minister Habeck wants sub-seabed storage of CO2

Robert Habeck, Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks at a press conference to present the key points of the Carbon Management Strategy (CMS) and the draft bill for the amendment to the Carbon Dioxide Storage Act. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said he is in favour of storing captured CO2 emissions underground in Germany, at least in the country's high sea regions.

The technology - known as carbon capture and storage (CCS) - is safe and aimed at sectors that are currently difficult or impossible to make climate-neutral, such as the cement industry, the minister said on Monday.

German climate researcher Ottmar Edenhofer emphasised that Germany would not achieve its climate targets without CCS.

CCS is a process in which CO2 emissions, for example from industrial processes, are captured and stored in an underground site. The technology is expensive and scientifically controversial.

Some environmental organizations have warned that if CO2 can be captured, less effort will be put into avoiding emissions in the first place.

"The focus of our efforts is always to prevent emissions from occurring in the first place," Habeck said.

Government funding should be focussed on emissions that are difficult or impossible to avoid, he added.

According to the minister, the German government has already reached a fundamental agreement on a storage strategy. Storage on land is to be ruled out for the time being. Marine protected areas would also be excluded.

