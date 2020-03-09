German coalition agrees to ease coronavirus pain for companies - document

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-left coalition agreed to increase public investments by 12.4 billion euros by 2024 and to make it easier for companies to claim subsidies to support workers on reduced working hours to counter the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, a document showed on Monday.

At their overnight meeting, the leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition also agreed to help Greece tackling the migrants' crisis by taking in underage migrants from Greek islands, a document of the agreement showed. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Holger Hansen; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa)