A German company picked Iredell County for its U.S. headquarters creating nearly 200 new jobs.

Australian enviro-tech company picks Iredell County for 226-job hub

Dean Inc., an electrical engineering and manufacturing company, will build its facility, which is a $38 million investment, in Mooresville, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

It’s a $38 million investment.

Wages will vary based on position, but the average salary will be $63,000.