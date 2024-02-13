German conservative leader in favour of Israel-Lebanon security zone

Friedrich Merz, Chairman of the German Christian Democratic (CDU) party and head of the conservative opposition in the German parliament tours the Lebanon border during a visit to the north of Israel. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz has spoken out in favour of the creation of a "security zone" in the south of Lebanon in view of months of attacks by Hezbollah in the north of Israel.

"Here in the north of the state of Israel, very close to the border with Lebanon, you can see the consequences of terrorism," he said on Tuesday during a visit to Israel's northern border, which was initially kept secret for security reasons.

Immediately after his visit to the region, there was another rocket alarm in the border town of Kiryat Shmona.

"A kibbutz that is no longer inhabited, a school where pupils are no longer being taught, a place where a rocket has hit, fired a few hundred metres from here, from Lebanon by Hezbollah," he said during his visit to the Sasa kibbutz near the northern border.

"This is the reality, this is the everyday life of the people who are still here. We can only hope that Israel and its allies will succeed in establishing a security zone here, far into the south of Lebanon, so that security really does return."

Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, there have been repeated confrontations between Israel's army and militant groups such as Hezbollah in the Israeli-Lebanese border region.

Tens of thousands of residents left their homes in both countries. It is the most serious escalation since the second Lebanon war in 2006.

Israel wants to use military and diplomatic pressure to ensure that the Hezbollah militia in the south of Lebanon withdraws beyond the Litani River, 30 kilometres from the border - as stipulated by UN Resolution 1701 at the end of the war.

Merz sees the possibility of German assistance together with the UK, France, Spain and Italy. The aim is to "ensure that there is a concept for how northern Israel can live in peace again."

First, however, the Israeli government itself must make proposals.

"All of this must be secured militarily and then it must also be safe enough in humanitarian terms for people to live here."

As for the growing tensions over a possible Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where 1.3 million Palestinians have sought refuge, Merz told Welt-TV that he supports plans to move the already displaced people to tent cities.

"We support any measure to protect the civilian population," he said.

According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, more than 28,470 Palestinians have been killed since October 7. According to UN estimates, around 70% of these are women and minors.

At the beginning of his two-day trip on Monday, Merz met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He expressed his support for Israel's military action against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip and in the southern border town of Rafah.

Before his departure on Tuesday afternoon, Merz planned to meet opposition politician Benny Gantz. Gantz, a former defence minister, is a member of the Israeli war Cabinet.

